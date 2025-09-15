Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay pose in the press room during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

The co-stars came together with fellow lead stars of the Law & Order universe to celebrate 35 years of the NBC franchise.

Chris Meloni Had Mariska Hargitay Cracking Up and Cursing Backstage at the Emmys

It was a milestone night for the Law & Order franchise at the 2025 Emmys, and Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay celebrated it with a wholly authentic moment.

In a hilarious selfie video shared to Instagram on September 15, Meloni caught Hargitay in a candid moment that showed how special their real-life friendship really is. The Law & Order: Organized Crime star had his smartphone rolling — unbeknownst to Hargitay — as she noticed a table full of Emmy awards and decided to send a good-natured jab his way.

"You'll never have those," Hargitay told him. "Anyway, listen-"

And that's when she noticed that Meloni had been recording her!

Watch Mariska Hargitay making fun of Chris Meloni at the Emmys here.

"See what I go through?" he said as Hargitay cracks up in the background. "You see what I deal with?"

Meloni panned his camera over to the longtime Law & Order: Special Victims Unit icon, who couldn't contain her laughter.

"Oh my God. Oh s–t," she said.

"And she curses!" Meloni announced with a big smile.

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay pose in the press room during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hargitay poking fun at Meloni for not having an Emmy (he was nominated in 2006 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, but ultimately came up short that year) is so on-brand for their sweet real-life friendship. Hargitay herself took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series that same year for her performance as Olivia Benson.

Fortunately for Meloni, there's still time for the 64-year-old to take home a prestigious award and make his co-star eat her words. But Meloni and Hargitay weren't the only L&O stars in attendance that evening.

SVU's Ice T was seated right next to his fellow icons, and even captured the moment with a fantastic selfie, and the three stars were all smiles.

“The OG SVU Team! @wolfentertainment #Emmys,” Ice T wrote in a captione on Instagram.

And for the record, Ice T looked stunning in all black on the red carpet, but what else is new?

Law & Order honored with 35th Anniversary Tribute at the 2025 Emmys

Ice-T, S. Epatha Merkerson, Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni and Tony Goldwyn speak onstage during The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

The current leading stars of the L&O universe were in attendance at the 2025 Emmys for one special reason: the franchise was honored with a 35th anniversary tribute during the show.

Before announcing the winner for the final category of the night, Outstanding Drama Series, Ice T, S. Epatha Merkerson, Hargitay, Meloni, and Tony Goldwyn took the stage together in a special moment.

"We are the Law & Order dream team," Meloni said. "Icons, veteran survivors of so many rooftop chase scenes."

Watch the full 35th anniversary tribute here.

The new seasons of Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will return on Thursday, September 25 at 8/7c.