This Chicago Med Alum Dressed Up as Mario for Marina Squerciati's Daughter's Birthday

The One Chicago stars went all out for a Super Mario-themed party.

Marina Squerciati just put all other parents on notice.

It's clear that the longtime Chicago P.D. star does not hold back when planning birthday parties for her kids — and in an April 30 Instagram post, Squerciati showed how far she goes to ensure her daughter always has the best birthday ever.

Squerciati's oldest celebrated her eighth birthday in style, courtesy of a Super Mario-themed party at a local trampoline park put together by her all-star mom. Guests donned their best Mario-themed attire, with Squerciati looking gorgeous (as usual) dressed as Princess Peach. The best part? One Chicago fans will be thrilled to know she had a little help from a Chicago Med alum.

Nick Gehlfuss threw on the iconic red Mario cap and was part of the festivities too, giving longtime fans an unexpected real-life One Chicago crossover. P.D. co-star LaRoyce Hawkins (Atwater) was also in attendance. Squerciati's Instagram caption was equal parts happiness for her daughter and pride from throwing such a great party:

"Do I lean in for my kid's birthday? I do! Will she be mortified one day soon? She will! But today was not that day. IT WAS EPIC!" the star wrote. "(PS. Thank you Nick For being a good sport and throwing on a Mario hat for me.) (PSS. I made the cake and didn't really get a good shot, but feel free to compliment it.) 😜"

The star deserves a pat on the back; Squerciati's comments are filled with words of support, especially about the Mario Kart-themed birthday cake she made.

Marina Squerciati recently returned from a trip overseas with Tracy Spiridakos

Speaking of real-life crossover events, Squerciati was recently in Budapest enjoying some time off, and Chicago P.D. alum Tracy Spiridakos was by her side the entire time! Squerciati's April 11 Instagram Stories contained two amazing shots of the duo exploring the sights and sounds of the historic city.

Marina Squerciati posts her and Tracy Spiridakos on vacation together on her Instagram story. Photo: Marina Squerciati/Instagram

Judging by these pictures, the real-life besties are making the most of their time in Hungary, complete with an adorable selfie and one hilarious (and super-touristy) photo op.

"Not too jet lagged to take dumb photos," Squerciati wrote. "You are welcome, Budapest."