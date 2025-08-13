Marina Squerciati Keeps a Precious Reminder of Her Daughter on Her Chicago P.D. Desk

If you're a fan of Chicago P.D., you know that the Intelligence Unit's bullpen is where the detectives truly get down to business. It's where they piece evidence together, interrogate suspects, and lightbulbs go off. And for eagle-eyed fans that catch them, the hot spot for a few hidden easter eggs that elevate the lore of the NBC nail-biter.

With its scattered files, buzzing phones, and constant stream of conversations, the bullpen is a bit like the Intelligence Unit's second home. So if you look a little closer, and you might notice some keepsakes that tell small P.D. stories of their own. From winks to character backstories to cherished gifts from fans, the Chicago P.D. cast was excited to showcase some of their favorite trinkets around the bullpen in a heartwarming video shared on social media.

Chicago P.D. star Marina Squerciati was particularly excited to play show-and-tell with production, showing fans some delightful little details on her desk, including a bespoke gift from her daughter.

Marina Squerciati's daughter made her something for Burgess' desk

Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciat), Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), and Makayla (Ramona Edith Williams) in Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 18. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

In April 2025, the official One Chicago page shared a behind-the-scenes video of P.D.'s impromptu show-and-tell of favorite items and props in the bullpen. Squerciati kicked it off by holding up a small model airplane with a big grin.

"My character used to be a flight attendant, so I have a little plane," Squerciati said, later pivoting to another cherished item kept on Kim Burgess' desk: a gift from a fan. "I got a bunch of bracelets, and [the fan asked] 'Can you wear it on the show?' And I was like, 'I cannot, but I could put it on my desk.' And I put one on my desk because I don't think they'll notice one."

One of the sweetest hidden treasures in the video came when Squerciati revealed the sweet story behind a personal item sitting on Burgess' desk. "I've got one more," Squerciati said, finding a small clay sheep stashed inside the desk's drawer. "My kid got upset that my [on-screen] daughter Makayla made this for me. I had to hide it."

It sounds like Squerciati's daughter was a bit envious of her mother's time with her P.D. child, Makayla (Ramona Edith Williams). Inspired by Makayla's artistry, she gave her mother a little something to remember her by once the cameras got rolling.

"She was like, 'I can do better than Makayla.' So this is what she made," Squerciati smirked, holding up a notably larger figurine of a bright orange tiger-unicorn. "This is her thing. So she was like, 'That's my mama.'"

The Chicago P.D. cast showed off their favorite precinct props

Toya Turner, A.K.A. Officer Kiana Cook, was excited to show an easter egg hidden inside Cook's desk, a Post-it left by former Intelligence Unit officer Emily Martel (Victoria Cartagena). ICYMI: Martel tragically passed just after being introduced in the Season 12 premiere of P.D.

"I have a very, very special little Post-it in my desk that was left by a previous Intelligence Unit member," Turner said as the camera zoomed in to reveal the message: Martel was here. Turner then gave the camera a small pout in honor of the fallen officer.

Once getting to Kevin Atwater's desk, LaRoyce Hawkins held up a bright pink thermos. "One of the best things in this bullpen is this coffee mug," Hawkins said. "[It] brings a lot of good energy, keeps us in the pocket. What more can I say?"

