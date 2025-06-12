Ruzek Drops Ransom Money and Tracks the Van That Picks Up the Cash | Chicago P.D. | NBC

The Chicago P.D. star supported this mega celeb as he got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in June.

Marina Squerciati Is Friends with This Iconic '80s Heartthrob & They Just Hung Out

The stars were out in Hollywood on June 9 to support actor Christian Slater, including one of Chicago P.D.'s finest.

As reported by Parade, One Chicago fan favorite Marina Squerciati was in Los Angeles to attend Slater's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony and dedicated a few Instagram Stories to the star's big career moment. According to the outlet, Squerciati wrote "So cool Christian" over a shot of his Hollywood Star and added a "proud of you" sticker for good measure. Who knew she and Slater were such good friends?

Slater is an '80s heartthrob known for roles in iconic films like Heathers, The Legend of Billie Jean, and The Wizard. He's gone on to star in some other great projects, as well, notably USA Network's Mr. Robot, for which he earned a Golden Globe for in 2016.

Squerciati, of course, stars as Kim Burgess on Chicago P.D. — and she and Slater have yet to cross paths professionally. Maybe it's time for him to stop by the Intelligence Unit for a role on P.D? How fun would that be?

Christian Slater and Marina Squerciati attend the "Christian Slater Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony" on June 9, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Squerciati looked gorgeous at Slater's ceremony, rocking a shimmering black dress with her brown hair styled in loose waves. She opted for a bold red lip to complement the dress, a perfect choice for an old Hollywood glam aesthetic. Chef's kiss.

Marina Squerciati and LaRoyce Hawkins had an impromptu photo shoot on the Chicago P.D. set

On May 15, One Chicago's official Instagram account shared a carousel of Squerciati and her P.D. co-star LaRoyce Hawkins posing for a few photos in between takes on set. The real-life buds clearly were having a blast cheesing it up for the cameras during some downtime at work.

These photos are totally indicative of the Chicago P.D. cast's close dynamic. "It’s a great relationship. We are all truly like family," Hawkins told The Hollywood Reporter. "...I don’t know a group of people who I am closer to, to be honest with you. I learn so much from all of them."

He added, "Me and [Squerciati] experienced parenthood around the same time. My son is only a week older than her daughter, and that’s the connection you can’t pay for.