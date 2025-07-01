Whatever is inside that mailbox is bound to stir up some drama in the villa.

What We Know So Far About Love Island's Mailbox Twist: "The Islanders Speak Up..."

Whether you're talking about Amaya Papaya's viral song or which Islander acts like the "president of the villa," Season 7 of Love Island USA has already been a wild ride. And after plenty of new twists at Casa Amor this season, America is now wondering what's the deal with the villa's new mailbox.

Given that we're talking about Love Island USA, it seems highly unlikely that the Islanders are simply sending postcards home from Fiji. Read on to find out what we know about this new mailbox so far and how to watch the latest episode of Love Island USA.

RELATED: The Love Island USA Season 7 Cast: Every Islander That's Entered the Villa

What is the mailbox on Love Island USA Season 7? The June 30 episode of Love Island USA Season 7 ended with a peek at the Islanders placing a letter inside a white and pink mailbox. "The Islanders speak up and stand on business," Iain Stirling, Love Island's longtime narrator, teased. The First Look for the July 1 episode of Love Island USA reveals that plenty of drama is on its way, courtesy of that mailbox containing anonymous letters. "There's gonna be some tears tonight bro," Zak Srakaew says before the preview segues into clips of Islanders reading letters about themselves. "Do you know how not quiet you are in the bedroom?" Cierra Ortega reads in front of the Islanders, who are all gathered around the fire pit with their jaws dropped. Based on the preview, it appears that the Islanders have to guess who wrote each letter and things only get more heated.

RELATED: How to Vote for Love Island USA Season 7: An Easy Guide (DETAILS)

When does Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 26 start streaming? Find out what this new mailbox is when Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 26 airs exclusively on Peacock at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 1. New episodes of Love Island USA air every day, except Wednesdays, with new episode of Love Island Aftersun dropping on Saturdays.

Love Island USA Season 7 has been full of wild new twists

Cierra Ortega, Olandria Carthen, Chelley Bissainthe in Season 7 Episode 25 of Love Island USA. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Ever since the latest season of Love Island USA premiered in June 2025, viewers have had no idea what to expect next, especially after America's first recoupling vote ended the tumultuous relationship between Huda Mustafa and Jeremiah Brown.

The Islanders were also thrown for a loop when Ariana Madix revealed that Love Island USA's infamous Casa Amor week had a whole new set of rules. "This year, we're doing Casa Amor very differently. You all are officially single Islanders again. Just like going back to Day 1," Ariana said in Episode 19. "Think of it as starting from scratch. Brand new couples, brand new relationships, and everyone gets a second chance at love."

And with Casa Amor week fully in motion, viewers thought they'd just witnessed this season's most shocking dumping when the new bombshells were given control to choose who they wanted to couple up with, leaving Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe single. The two Islanders were given a second chance at the villa, but with a unexpected twist — they'd have to return as a couple.

Olandria Carthen during Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 20. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

RELATED: Is Love Island USA Filmed in Real-Time? The Schedule Is Wild (DETAILS)

Ariana told Variety that the Casa Amor "shakeup was so necessary" this time around. "We’ve seen season after season girls go to Casa and not engage whatsoever, only to be loyal to people who are then not loyal in return," she explained, adding that the change opened more doors for the new bombshells. "It was necessary because we also see some Casa people come in every year and not have any choice in anything that goes on. They come in for a few days, and then they’re gone. We don’t get to know them. We also see Casa people come in every season and be villainized entirely because they did exactly what Casa people are supposed to do."

This season's heart rate challenge also resulted in plenty of drama that's yet to be resolved and time will only tell what new surprises will come next.