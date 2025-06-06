The Voice's Maelyn Jarmon Hit Angelic High Notes Singing Kendrick Lamar’s “LOVE"

When Maelyn Jarmon first sang "Fields of Gold" by Sting during her Blind Audition, many predicted she'd bring home a win for John Legend on his first season as a Coach on The Voice. And that's exactly what she did after scoring a 4-Chair Turn. Throughout her time on Season 16, the Texas native wowed as she performed stunning cover after cover of hits like Coldplay's "The Scientist" and Maggie Rogers' "Fallingwater."

"I just love her work ethic, her attention to detail," Legend told E! News after Jarmon was crowned winner of The Voice Season 16 in 2019. "She goes into every song with an actual strategy and a plan for how to execute a song, and she has the wherewithal to be able to actually do it."

While Jarmon might be best known singing folk, indie, or pop songs, she's also dabbled in other genres over the years. Such as when she put a beautiful spin on Kendrick Lamar's popular track "LOVE."

Maelyn Jarmon hit angelic high notes while covering of Kendrick Lamar's "LOVE"

The same year Jarmon won The Voice Season 16, she recorded a beautiful cover of "LOVE" by Kendrick Lamar featuring Zacari. The love song featured on the rapper's 2017 album DAMN skyrocketed to the top of the R&B charts when it was first released. Two years later, Jarmon put a folksy, ethereal spin on the hit song, hitting impossibly high notes throughout the entire cover.

Jarmon's vocal range is evident throughout the song, but especially in the chorus as she sings the lyrics: "Give me a run for my money / There is nobody, no one to outrun me / So give me a run for my money / Sippin' bubbly, feelin' lovely, livin' lovely / Just love me / I wanna be with you, ayy."

Jarmon's fans couldn't get enough of her cover and begged for more. "Her voice is like what listening to angels would sound like!" one wrote on YouTube, while another added, "This is one of the best covers I’ve ever heard. Have listened to this sooooo many times already."

Maelyn Jarmon performed an original song on The Voice Season 27

Maelyn Jarmon on The Voice Season 27, Episode 15 Live Finale Part 1. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

During The Voice Season 27’s Live Finale in May 2025, Jarmon performed her original single “Dreamboat" and dazzled her supporters. "Maelyn never disappoints. That song is amazing," one fan commented on a video of her live performance. One more added, "Gorgeous gorgeous… both the voice and her presence and the song. Love the build up from start to end… Everything! Loveee itttt!!!"

Jarmon also shared a touching reunion with her former Coach when Legend joined her on stage and gave her a hug. "She's such a talented vocalist," he said in a video on Instagram during the Live Finale, "and I am so honored to coach her."

Luckily for fans, there's more to come from The Voice winner. On her official YouTube channel, Jarmon said in May 2025, "Can’t wait to share more music with you soon."