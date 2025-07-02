Find Out Every Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Viewing Location

These are the best spots in NYC to catch NBC's fireworks show as it happens.

There are only days remaining until the New York City skyline erupts in a dazzling display of pyrotechnics in honor of Independence Day.

How to Watch Watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular on Friday, July 4 at 8/7c on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Here's everything you need to know about the best places to catch the fireworks in the city — and even how to tune in on television to catch the show via an unforgettable live special on NBC.

These are the best spots in New York City to watch the Macy's 4th of July fireworks

According to Macy's official website, these are the best physical viewing locations in New York City to take in the annual fireworks show:

FDR Drive

Broad Street at Water Street

Murry Bergtraum Softball Field

Montgomery Street at Madison Street

(Note: ADA-accessible viewing will be available at this location, with convenient access at Pike Slip and Cherry Street.)

Macy's Independence Day fireworks light up the sky over the midtown Manhattan skyline and the Hudson River in New York City on July 4, 2024, as seen from Union City, New Jersey. Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Where do the Macy's 4th of July fireworks launch?

Fireworks will launch from four separate barges on the Lower East River. The launch points will float between Pier 17 & the Downtown Manhattan Heliport.

Eagle-eyed fireworks lovers will have their best vantage point of seeing the fireworks launching off the barge at the Broad Street at Water Street viewing location.

Are the Macy's 4th of July fireworks televised?

Yes, for anybody not wanting to make the trek down to the East River — or for anybody who doesn't live in the city — the best way to catch the fireworks live as they happen is by tuning in to NBC for the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular on Friday, July 4, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET.

Find your local NBC affiliate to watch the two-hour live broadcast, or if streaming is your preferred method of entertainment, the event will also be simulcast live on Peacock.

For viewers unable to catch the live show as it happens, an encore presentation of the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular will air at 10 p.m. on NBC. Telemundo is also airing a telecast of the celebrations from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Find your local Telemundo channel here.)

It doesn't matter where in the United States you are — tuning in to Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular on NBC is the best way to take in all the sights and sounds of New York City's epic Independence Day celebration.

NBC's July 4th special is a star-studded musical event

Ariana DeBose attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular on NBC will be much more than just a straightforward fireworks show — it doubles as a must-see musical event. Broadway star Ariana DeBose is tapped as the host of the special. Stars Keke Palmer, Eric Church, Ava Max, Jonas Brothers, Trisha Yearwood, and Lenny Kravitz will be on hand to rock viewers all across the country with live musical performances.

The fireworks presentation itself will be extra special, as Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and James Poyser's personally crafted 25-minute musical score will accompany the jaw-dropping fireworks display.

The evening will be rounded out by DeBose herself, who will deliver a vocal performance during the fireworks show inspired by the "enduring spirit of America."

In other words, the star-studded night is about as can't-miss as it gets.