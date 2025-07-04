The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special will light up New York City — and your living room.

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special returns to New York City this year. Set against the backdrop of the iconic Brooklyn Bridge, the year's extravaganza promises a night bigger and brighter than ever before.

How to Watch Watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular on Friday, July 4 at 8/7c on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

"Macy's doesn't just light up the sky – we ignite a shared tradition," Macy's 4th of July Fireworks producer Will Coss said. "By bringing the fireworks to New York City and communities across the country, we create a spectacular event that celebrates joy, unity, and togetherness. We are proud to bring people together year after year to honor the traditions that connect us all."

RELATED: All the Can't-Miss Specials Airing This Summer on NBC

Thousands are expected to line up to catch a view, with many more tuning in on NBC and Peacock to watch the fireworks from home. But what time does the patriotic party begin, and when are the actual Macy's fireworks set to go off? Get all the details, below:

Spectators watch the New York City Macy's fireworks display celebrating the United States 248th independence day on July 4, 2024 in Hoboken, New Jersey. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

What time does the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special start? NBC's Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special kicks off Friday, July 4 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and simulcast on Peacock. The show ends at 10 p.m. ET, with an encore presentation directly following. Per NYC.gov, the actual fireworks kick off around 9:25 p.m. ET. Hosting NBC's Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special is Oscar winner and Broadway star Ariana DeBose, who will sing during the fireworks show. The firework show's music score will be expertly curated by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and James Poyser.

A view of the New York City Macy's fireworks display celebrating the United States 248th independence day on July 4, 2024 in Hoboken, New Jersey. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special will include some incredible performances

In addition to the mind-blowing fireworks display, numerous stars will join the festivities to celebrate the nation's birthday in style. The lineup includes Trisha Yearwood, Eric Church, Ava Max, Jonas Brothers, Keke Palmer, and Lenny Kravitz.

“Year after year, this telecast continues to inspire and awe, lighting up the New York skyline — this time with a stunning fireworks display near the iconic Brooklyn Bridge,” Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events and Specials of NBCU Entertainment, said. “It’s the kind of unforgettable national live event that brings us together as a country while showcasing the power and uniqueness of both our NBC and Peacock brands.”

Where to watch the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks in person

Those in New York City during the festivities are in for a treat; the Macy's Fireworks Show is free and open to the public. Granted, you must arrive early enough to find a good spot. Check out Macy's official website for details on prime viewing locations along the East River waterfront.