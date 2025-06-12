Everything to Know About the 2025 Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Special
In 2025, Macy's famous (and televised!) 4th of July fireworks show will take place near the Brooklyn Bridge.
Throw some burgers on the grill and get decked out in red, white, and blue, because Macy’s is celebrating the 4th of July with a dazzling fireworks special.
Featuring live performances from country artists, rockers, and a Broadway star, the 49th annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special is set to be a star-studded Independence Day event. What's more, NBC will illuminate New York City's summer skies with over 80,000 firework shells, containing 30 different colors and mind-blowing special effects.
“Year after year, this telecast continues to inspire and awe, lighting up the New York skyline — this time with a stunning fireworks display near the iconic Brooklyn Bridge,” Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events and Specials of NBCU Entertainment, said. “It’s the kind of unforgettable national live event that brings us together as a country while showcasing the power and uniqueness of both our NBC and Peacock brands.”
So what else is in store for the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special in 2025? And how can you watch from home? Read on for all the details you need to know.
What time does the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special start?
How can you watch the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special in 2025?
The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special will air from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on NBC. Simply find your local NBC channel to watch. The broadcast will also simulcast live on Peacock.
If you miss the live broadcast, you'll have another chance to watch the magical firework display when an encore presentation airs at 10 p.m. on NBC.
Telemundo will also air a telecast of the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can find your local Telemundo channel here.
Who's performing at the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special in 2025?
In addition to Academy Award winner and Broadway star Ariana DeBose as the evening's host, this year's Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special will feature a spectacular lineup of country legends, rock stars, and more.
Before the fireworks begins, you can expect to see performances from Jonas Brothers, Eric Church, Lenny Kravitz, Ava Max, Keke Palmer, and Trisha Yearwood.
During the fireworks display, you'll hear a 25-minute musical score produced by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and James Poyser, inspired by the "enduring spirit of America." DeBose will also sing live during the moving musical score, which will highlight "themes of community, resiliency, and shared connection."
The televised special will also celebrate some exciting sports news, including the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games and the return of NBA games airing on NBC this fall.
Can you watch the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks in person?
Yes! If you're in New York City, the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks show is completely free to attend.
Check out Macy's official website for more details on the best viewing locations to see the dazzling display over the Brooklyn Bridge.