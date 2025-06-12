Inside look at preparations for Macy's New York fireworks display

In 2025, Macy's famous (and televised!) 4th of July fireworks show will take place near the Brooklyn Bridge.

Everything to Know About the 2025 Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Special

Throw some burgers on the grill and get decked out in red, white, and blue, because Macy’s is celebrating the 4th of July with a dazzling fireworks special.

Featuring live performances from country artists, rockers, and a Broadway star, the 49th annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special is set to be a star-studded Independence Day event. What's more, NBC will illuminate New York City's summer skies with over 80,000 firework shells, containing 30 different colors and mind-blowing special effects.

“Year after year, this telecast continues to inspire and awe, lighting up the New York skyline — this time with a stunning fireworks display near the iconic Brooklyn Bridge,” Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events and Specials of NBCU Entertainment, said. “It’s the kind of unforgettable national live event that brings us together as a country while showcasing the power and uniqueness of both our NBC and Peacock brands.”

So what else is in store for the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special in 2025? And how can you watch from home? Read on for all the details you need to know.

A view of the New York City Macy's fireworks display celebrating the United States 248th independence day on July 4, 2024 in Hoboken, New Jersey. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

What time does the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special start? Macy's two-hour live fireworks special will start airing live on NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, July 4, 2025.

How can you watch the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special in 2025? The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special will air from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on NBC. Simply find your local NBC channel to watch. The broadcast will also simulcast live on Peacock. If you miss the live broadcast, you'll have another chance to watch the magical firework display when an encore presentation airs at 10 p.m. on NBC. Telemundo will also air a telecast of the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can find your local Telemundo channel here.

Macy's Independence Day fireworks light up the sky over the midtown Manhattan skyline and the Hudson River in New York City on July 4, 2024, as seen from Union City, New Jersey. Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Spectators watch the New York City Macy's fireworks display celebrating the United States 248th independence day on July 4, 2024 in Hoboken, New Jersey. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images