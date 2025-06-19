How to Get Tickets Right Now to Watch M3GAN 2.0 in Theaters (DETAILS)

Back in 2022, M3GAN sliced up the box office, and did it in style, dancing and prancing across a robotic-powered terror spree sprinkled with the kind of sass that turns your everyday high-tech AI appliance into an overnight internet sensation.

Now M3GAN is getting a major glow-up in Universal Pictures’ sequel installment to the hit sci-fi horror franchise, prepping for her June 27 return in M3GAN 2.0. Set a couple of years after the first film’s robot-disintegrating events, M3GAN’s artificial intelligence persona is getting plugged into a grown-up body that (thankfully) still walks, talks, and talks back just like her pint-sized predecessor — all with a renewed commitment to protect her pal Cady (Violet McGraw) at all costs… and maybe even save the world while she’s doing it.

M3GAN 2.0 — How to get tickets right now!

M3GAN (Jenna Davis) in M3GAN 2.0 (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures

The countdown is on for the nationwide premiere of M3GAN 2.0 on Friday, June 27, and scoring tickets in advance is as easy is dialing up a website.

To lock in tickets right now, hit up the movie’s landing page at Fandango here, or head straight to the official M3GAN 2.0 website here. Hey — while you’re at it, take a head-splitting peek at the wild M3GAN 2.0 popcorn buckets coming to select theater chains!

What is M3GAN 2.0 about?

Fast-forward a couple of years from the end of the first movie, and Cady is still living with Aunt Gemma (Allison Williams), the roboticist who took her in after Cady’s parents died in a car crash. Now, though, Cady’s giving Gemma fits as a rebellious teen — even as a far bigger threat brews in the background.

While Gemma’s busy selling cautionary books about the need for AI oversight, others have been developing artificial intelligence to a truly scary level of sophistication — so much so, in fact, that a new military-grade AI weapon named Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno) threatens to ditch its human handlers and seize the entire world’s fate in its own android hands.

That means Gemma will grudgingly have to dust off her own M3GAN android creation once again, only this time with some fresh tech upgrades that give the synthetic slasher a bigger body (and a bigger robot brain) — all the better to square off against the bleeding-edge advanced AI of Amelia, while (of course!) keeping Cady safe.

Rated PG-13 like its theatrical predecessor for “violent content and terror, some strong language and a suggestive reference,” M3GAN 2.0 is helmed by original M3GAN director Gerard Johnstone from a story by Johnstone and returning M3GAN screenwriter Akela Cooper.

Grab your M3GAN 2.0 tickets at the movie’s official website or at Fandango, while we watch the clock for the movie’s big premiere on Friday, June 27!