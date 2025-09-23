19-Year-Old Lucas Beltran Somehow Has Elvis’ Hair & Frank Sinatra's Voice 

Some singers take years to find a look, a sound, and style that fits them. But not Lucas Beltran. At just 19, the Artist showed up to the second night of Blind Auditions for Season 28 of The Voice totally sure of himself, and his classic crooner vibe. He found just the right Coach to help him take his work to the next level, and you can probably guess which Coach it was.

Singing Lou Rawls' "You'll Never Find" in a deep, soulful voice, Beltran scored immediate chair turns from both Coach Michael Bublé and Coach Reba McEntire, who were surprised to see the singer in a sharp suit with his hair in a pompadour. The song may have been from the 1970s, but Beltran's look harkened back to the 60s, if not earlier, with a bit of an Elvis Presley edge to the way he looked and moved.

All four Coaches were equally surprised that such a mature sound was coming out of a man who was, after all, still a teenager! But Beltran explained that he's always been on his own timeline...

The Voice's Lucas Beltran loves everything vintage

In his home of Philadelphia, Beltran enjoys fixing up vintage cars, explaining, "I love classic cars. I love fixing them up, painting them, doing the interior. Each car has its own personality." And his Doo-Wop style isn't just for television; he dresses that way all the time. "I’m just starting out. I’m 19, but I’m a huge fan of the classics. Cars, music, jazz. I just think that they have some special charm," he said.

Beltran's mom added that he's always been that way, saying, "Lucas likes old cars because he’s so mature for his age," with his dad adding that it's like he was "born in a different era." The family sacrificed a lot to move to the United States from Peru, but with a tight bond and an obvious love for certain aspects of the culture, this dream is beginning to pay off.

Coach Snoop Dogg described the young man as "spooned and groomed, dipped and whipped, suited and booted." Meanwhile, Bublé shared with him some important advice he learned from the late Tony Bennett for singers who embrace that throwback style: "If you steal from just one [great singer] you’re nothing but a thief. But if you steal from everybody, it’s research."

Though Beltran had nothing but love for McEntire, it was a done deal, and he took his rightful place on Team Bublé.