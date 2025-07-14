This season's Islanders will be back together once again — this time, outside of the villa — later this summer.

When Is the Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion? All the Details You Need to Know

Love Island USA Season 7 may be over after six action-packed weeks of wild challenges, crash outs, and recouplings, but the Islanders will be back together once again when the reunion special airs later this summer.

From having two professional basketball players on the cast to a seriously impressive playlist and all-new Casa Amor rules, this season of Peacock's hit reality dating series delivered countless memorable moments that had us tuning every nearly every day of the week. And as evidenced by the results of the Love Island USA votes, America wanted their voices heard about what went down inside the villa, ultimately crowning Amaya "Papaya" Espinal and Bryan Arenales as 2025's winners who took home the grand prize of $100,000.

"I'm overwhelmed with emotions, but they're all positive. I feel so happy and excited, I can't wait to call my parents!" Amaya, aka the villa's "sensitive gangster," told Ariana Madix in a post-finale interview after jumping in the pool to celebrate their win.

"I'm so happy. I can't wait to talk to my mom, my dad, talk to my boys back home," Bryan added. "One thing we always said was we're gonna be us and see where that takes us, and look what ended up happening."

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales in Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 36. Photo: Kim Nunneley/Peacock

Now, lots of details for the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion have officially been revealed, including the premiere date and hosts. Read on for everything you need to know to watch and catch up with the Islanders.

When is the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion? The Love Island USA Season 7 reunion will air on Monday, August 25.

How can you watch the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion? The Love Island USA Season 7 reunion will be available to stream on Peacock on Monday, August 25.

Ariana Madix in Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 36. Photo: Kim Nunneley/Peacock

Where is the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion filmed? Now that the Islanders have officially left the villa, they'll reunite in New York City to film the reunion. "Islanders, I have some news. I'm excited to announce that this isn't the last time you all are going to be together. We are bringing all of you to New York City for the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion!" Ariana announced during the two-hour finale on July 13. "Are you guys excited? I can't wait!" "Welcome to my city, b------!" Amaya, who was born and raised in NYC, excitedly told the final four couples after Ariana revealed the news.

Who is hosting the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion? Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen will join forces to co-host the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion.

While you wait for the reunion to air, be sure to check out Love Island: Beyond the Villa streaming now on Peacock, starring Season 6's couples and cast members as they navigate their lives post-villa in Los Angeles. Also, mark your calendars for the Love Island Games premiere on September 16.