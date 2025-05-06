Ariana Madix Reveals Love Island USA Season 7 Premiere Date Alongside Steamy Fortune Teller

Ariana Madix will be back this summer with another group of sexy singles in Fiji when Love Island USA returns for Season 7.

Summer is right around the corner, which means it’s time for Peacock to turn up the heat with a new season of the cultural phenomenon Love Island USA. At long last, fans have their first details about Love Island USA Season 7, including who will host, who will narrate (no surprises there), and, of course, when the new singles take to the villa!

For those unfamiliar, the show, which can be exclusively found on Peacock, takes sexy singles, puts them in a luxurious villa all summer long, and gives them a chance to couple up and find love, all while America votes from home to decide their favorite couples. Depending on votes, who couples up with whom, and other wild factors like the always-spicy Casa Amor, Islanders will regularly exit the villa as more single bombshells are introduced throughout the season.

For those who are familiar, enough chit chat. It’s time to get down to business.

When does Love Island USA Season 7 premiere? Love Island USA Season 7 premieres on June 3, 2025, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET only on Peacock. After that, new episodes will air every night except Wednesdays, meaning you’ll be able to keep up with your favorite Islanders six days a week to ensure you’re not missing any of the action.

Who hosts Love Island USA Season 7? Good news for Bravo fans, as former Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is once again making her way to Fiji — presumably with a wardrobe full of impeccable outfits — to host another summer-long season of Love Island USA. Last year, she was there for all the drama and wasn’t shy about making her voice heard whenever she showed up to the villa. Odds are good that fans can expect more of the same from the host with the most this time around.

In the above teaser video, Ariana can be seen consulting a particularly good-looking fortune teller as he looks into his crystal ball to tease her with what’s ahead in Love Island USA Season 7.

“It’s safe to say this season is looking pretty good,” she says after the two get all hot and bothered watching the new teaser. Let’s hope she’s right.

Who will narrate Love Island USA Season 7? Among the many culturally iconic things that make up a Love Island USA Season is the hilarious narration of comedian Iain Stirling. Once again, he’ll be back every night providing voiceover and jokes as the couples on the series navigate yet another summer of ups, downs, goofy challenges, and steamy antics.

It simply wouldn’t be a season of Love Island USA without him telling us at the end of each episode what’s in store tomorrow night…

Love Island USA Season 7 Cast

Love Island USA. Photo: Peacock

We know you’re thirsty to see the sexy new singles poised to enter the villa this time around, but curious fans will just have to wait. An announcement of the cast is coming soon. In addition to new singles, fans can expect new additions to the vibrant Fiji villa, the return of the infamous Casa Amor, and all the twists, turns, and surprise guests Peacock can throw at Season 7.

Love Island USA Season 7 joins Peacock's ever-growing roster of Love Island content, including Love Island USA Seasons 4-6, Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Love Island Games, Love Island: All Stars and some seasons of Love Island South Africa as well as Love Island Spain.

Love Island USA premieres on Peacock on June 3, 2025, at 9/8c.