Margaret Qualley Tried to Set Up Her Mom and Bill Murray; Talks The Substance with Demi Moore

From unseen footage, tears, and Andy Cohen asking about "the journey," there's a lot to unpack at this reunion.

After Andy Cohen confirmed that "everybody" showed up for the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion and described it as "no joke," we've been waiting with bated breath for it to drop on Peacock. Now, the official full trailer is finally here and, just like the villa, it's guaranteed to be a wild, dramatic ride.

RELATED: Are the Love Island USA Season 7 Couples Still Together? Where They Stand Right Now

Tears, laughs, and more go down in the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion trailer

Just as Andy teased, the trailer reveals that nearly every Islander came to the reunion. It opens with Olandria Carthen and Nicolas Vansteenberghe walking into the set holding hands, and Season 7's winning couple, Amaya "Papaya" Espinal and Bryan Arenales, sweetly smiling at each other.

Charlie Georgiou also jokes before they all take their seats, "I'm really looking forward to seeing all the people who voted me out." But things definitely appear to get a bit tense once Andy and fellow reunion host Ariana Grande start asking questions.

Hannah Fields breaks down in tears, while Ace Greene and Jeremiah Brown hash out that controversial dumping. The Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host then asks Huda Mustafa about her post-villa interviews where she said she felt she was "bullied," prompting an emotional discussion between her, Olandria, and Chelley Bissainthe. "That s**t hurt, bro," Olandria says through tears. Chris Seeley also addresses what Huda said in interviews about him following the finale, saying, "I don't respect it — at all."

Love Island fans do get some fun, cheeky updates as well. For instance, Amaya recalls meeting Bryan's mom and said "she's a sensitive gangster, too!" And Andy asks Olandria if "the journey" was "worth the wait" — wink-wink. Nic also pokes fun at Ace's supposed "ringleader" label. "I just agree with whatever Ace says," Nic jokes in the trailer before bursting out in laughter.

Iris Kendall, Olandria Carthen, Amaya Espinal, Huda Mustafa, Nicolas “Nic” Vansteenberghe, Bryan Arenales, and Chris Seeley during Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 36. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

But perhaps the biggest cliffhanger is when Ariana reveals, "We do have an unseen, extended version of the heart rate challenge." And at this point, nearly everyone's jaw drops and now we know why Taylor Williams covers his face with a pillow in the previously released teaser.

Let's just say, you won't want to miss it.

RELATED: The Love Island USA Season 7 Cast: Every Islander That's Entered the Villa