When Is the Love Island USA Season 7 Finale? The Official Date

Here's when the $100,000 prize will be awarded — and how to vote for your favorite couple.

It may seem like we just got started, but the hottest reality series of the summer is already nearing its end. Here's everything fans need to know about the Love Island USA Season 7 Finale.

When does the Love Island USA Season 7 Finale air?

Mark your calendars: the twists, turns, heartbreaks, and drama (and incredible music) that have defined this season of Love Island USA will culminate in one epic Finale episode on Sunday, July 13.

Which couple will come out on top as the last ones standing in the villa and take home the $100,000 prize? America will find out this coming weeked — only on Peacock.

The Love Island USA Season 6 spinoff, Beyond the Villa, premieres the same day

The cast of Love Island: Beyond The Villa. Photo: Peacock

The Season 7 Finale of Love Island USA won't be the only premiere occurring on Sunday, July 13.

JaNa Craig, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Serena Page, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia "Liv" Walker, and Kendall Washington will be back for a first-of-its-kind original Peacock spinoff Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

The series, debuting Sunday, July 13, will give fans an in-depth look at what the breakout stars of Love Island USA Season 6 have been up to. And if the trailer is any indication, it looks like everybody's been busy:

Here's how to vote during Season 7 of Love Island USA

On occasion throughout the season, viewers will be given an opportunity to directly affect the Islanders through fan voting. The voting implications are often far-reaching, from deciding who is eliminated to who goes on a date — and every scenario in between — so in many ways, the ultimate winners of Love Island USA really are in the hands of everyone watching at home!

Fans can place their votes for their favorite Love Island USA couples or Islanders right on the official Love Island USA app, found in the Apple Store and Google Play Store — it's so easy.

Elan Bibas, Zak Srakaew, Ace Green, Huda Mustafa, Iris Kendall, Amaya Espinal, Nic Vansteenberghe, Chelley Bissainthe, and Clarke Carraway in Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 28. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

In the spirit of the series' unpredictable nature, there is no specific schedule or timeline for voting, so be sure to watch every new episode as they air, and follow Love Island USA on your favorite social media platforms for the latest updates — and always be ready to spring into action. (The Love Island USA app is also an invaluable tool that sends push notifications whenever voting is announced.)