Are the Love Island USA Season 7 Couples Still Together? Where They Stand Right Now

Love Island USA diehards deserve updates on which Season 7 couples are still together now that filming has wrapped on another unforgettable season in the villa.

As it happens, NBC Insider did all the legwork to give fans the breakdown on all your favorite couples — and how they're doing in the real world. Consider it prep for the Season 7 reunion, which premieres Monday, August 25, exclusively on Peacock.

Which Love Island USA Season 7 couples are still together?

Bryan Arenales and Amaya Espinal

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales during LOVE ISLAND USA Season 7 Episode 36. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Fans will be happy to know that the Season 7 winners are still going strong. In addition to being on the same page about how they intend to spend their respective shares of the $100,000 prize, they both plan to let their relationship grow organically now that they're away from the many cameras tracking their every move.

"[Amaya and I] are exclusive and taking steps to [be boyfriend and girlfriend]," Bryan told US Weekly. "We care deeply about each other and we don't want to rush things. Her happiness is very important. My happiness is very important. We got the love that we got [from fans] because we're letting things happen naturally instead of doing stuff for the public eye, and we're gonna continue doing that."

Amaya echoed her partner's sentiment.

"This is all the start of it," she explained. "You'll definitely be seeing me and Bry Bry."

Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen

Olandria Carthen and Nicolas “Nic” Vansteenberghe during LOVE ISLAND USA Season 7 Episode 36. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Similar to Amaya and Bryan, Nic and Olandria look forward to seeing how their relationship grows in the real world.

"Our relationship is something that [Olandria and I] haven't labeled yet," Nic said to US. We're just taking our time and investing in the real world and enjoying each other's company."

Olandria admitted that looking back on clips from Season 7 made her feel even stronger about her feelings for Nic.

"Me and Nic are so obsessed with every single edit," she confessed. "We literally were just in bed right now looking through all the edits on TikTok. And honestly, some of them kind of bring me to tears. It's like, 'Dang, I was really oblivious to this.'"

Chris Seeley and Huda Mustafa

Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley during LOVE ISLAND USA Season 7 Episode 36. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

In a Love Island first, Chris and Huda broke up in the last episode of the season during their final date — before the Finale results were announced. It certainly doesn't seem like they are entertaining the idea of getting back together anytime soon.

"There were so many things going on with me and him off camera that weren't shown," Huda revealed to Us Weekly. “[I wanted] something more meaningful. To one person, I'm too needy, but to another person, I'll be perfect."

Iris Kendal and Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez

Iris Kendall and Jose Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez during LOVE ISLAND USA Season 7 Episode 36. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Iris and Pepe are navigating their relationship in the real world as well, with Pepe gushing over the "unbelievably amazing" person Iris has proven to be.

"If I'm talking to someone seriously, I'm talking to them and I don't want to talk to somebody else. [Iris] is a beautiful and unbelievably amazing woman, so it would be dumb of me not to try to see this to the end and see what can actually happen with us."

Ace Green and Chelley Bissainth

Ace Green and Michelle “Chelley” Bissainthe appear on Love Island Season 7 Episode 24. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Despite being unceremoniously dumped by viewers and eliminated from the competition right before the finale, Ace and Chelley have been steadfast in their commitment to each other now that filming has ended.

Ace's July 17 Instagram post says it all. The Islander clearly has no regrets and is looking toward the future.

"The truth is, who I am in real life and who I may have been perceived to be on TV are two very different things. But one thing is for sure I walked out that villa a winner," Ace wrote. "I left with the most beautiful girl in the world, someone who truly means everything to me. And if I had to do it all again, I'd do it a billion times over."

Taylor Williams and Clarke Carraway

Clarke Carraway and Taylor Williams during Love Island USA's "Aftersun" Season 7 Episode 35. Photo: Kim Nunneley/Peacock

Despite meeting mid-season during Casa Amor and also being eliminated from the competition before the Finale, Clarke's Instagram is filled with sweet photos and videos of herself and Taylor, meaning they're still together — and doing great.

In a July 11 conversation with TODAY.com, Taylor revealed their relationship status.

"We're still the same as we were in the villa," he explained. "That's why I used the word exclusive instead of closed off. Closed off is a villa term. You're not in the outside world saying, 'We're closed off.'"