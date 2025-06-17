How to Watch Love Island USA's Recoupling Tonight on Peacock (June 17)

The last few days of Season 7 have been riveting to say the least — and it's about to get a lot more intense.

Tonight on Love Island USA, it's time to reshuffle the deck once again.

Season 7 is already shaping up to be an all-time legendary one for the beloved franchise, and with another recoupling just hours away, fans can't wait to see which Islanders pair-up, and who (if any) are left single and vulnerable.

Even though we're still reeling from reality TV legend Paige DeSorbo showing up to the villa and still processing the dumping of Charlie Georgiou, it's time to focus on tonight's recoupling — which all but guarantees more drama.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's episode.

Here's how to watch Love Island USA's June 17 recoupling

There's only one way to watch the explosive ceremony as it unfolds — by logging on to Peacock!

Episode 14 of Season 7 premieres at 9/8c tonight, June 17, only on Peacock. That's when fans can see which Islanders choose to stick together — and which decide to pursue new connections in the competition with a new partner.

How did Episode 13 of Love Island USA end?

Episode 13 ended in wild fashion, with a heartbroken Huda telling Jeremiah that she didn't want anything to do with him anymore. The couple had been on thin ice after America split them up, and after seeing Jeremiah make no effort to be there for her in the aftermath, she put a stake through their relationship in the Speakeasy as the episode came to an end.

The biggest dagger, however, came right before the closing credits arrived.

"The worst possible scenario where I needed you, you weren't there," Huda said.

"I was checked out," Jeremiah replied. "I was not able to be there. I just had nothing left to give anybody."

"I don't want sh–t to do with you," Huda declared.

And that was that.

It was an emotional moment that set the stage for an absolutely epic recoupling ceremony tonight — only on Peacock! All-new episodes of Love Island USA Season 7 air everyday, except Wednesday. All past episodes can be easily watched on-demand on Peacock.