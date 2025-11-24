Love Island USA's Iris & TJ Make It Official with Romantic Malibu Sunset Photos

The happy couple have taken the next step in their relationship while filming Beyond the Villa Season 2.

There's no doubt about it: This is a hard launch.

In a November 24 Instagram carousel, Love Island USA Season 7's Iris Kendall and TJ Palma shared a collection of romantic photos that told fans everything they needed to know about their relationship status.

The photos are stunning, highlighted by a dreamy Malibu sunset snap of TJ holding Iris in his arms while they were sitting atop the hood of a vintage 1959 Chevy Corvette, of course. With the Pacific Ocean behind them, the happy couple is clearly looking forward to a new era between them as 2025 draws to a close.

"Officially coupled up ❤️," Iris said in a caption, a clever nod to their Love Island meet-cute.

When you think about it, posing with a Corvette — a classic American muscle car — is the perfect metaphor for Iris and TJ's relationship thus far. Although their courtship always went full-speed ahead, there were plenty of twists and turns along the way to make even their biggest fans a little dizzy.

After getting together during Love Island USA Season 7, Iris was left to couple up with another Islander (Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez) after TJ was unceremoniously dumped from the show. When Iris and Pepe's relationship failed to gain any traction in the real world, Iris and TJ reconnected in September.

Fans theorized that they've been exclusively dating since their steamy couple's photos were released that same month, but their latest Malibu sunset photos — and Iris' accompanying caption — are the most definitive proof yet that these Islanders are officially boyfriend and girlfriend.

Iris and TJ are currently filming Love Island: Beyond the Villa Season 2

Iris Kendall and Thomas John “TJ” Palma appear on Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 22. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Love Island fans who can't get enough of Iris and TJ — or any other Season 7 Islanders, for that matter — don't have to wait much longer to get updates on their favorites: Love Island: Beyond the Villa is currently filming its second season!

Production kicked off on Monday, November 10, and although no Peacock release date is set (yet), we'll be sure to relay the information as we get it.

Iris and TJ will join an all-star cast of Islanders in Season 2: Amaya "Papaya" Espinal, Andreina Santos, Belle-A Walker, Bryan Arnelas, Chris Seeley, Clarke Carraway, Coco Watson, Gracyn Blackmore, Hannah Fields, Jeremiah Brown, Garcia-Gonzalez, and Taylor Williams.

