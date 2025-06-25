Love Island USA's Hannah Says This Islander Acted Like the "President of the Villa"

"I thought it was funny," the former Love Island USA bombshell said of her fellow Islander.

While Hannah Fields' journey on Love Island USA may have come to an end after her fellow Islanders chose to dump her, the former bombshell is now dishing on her experience inside the villa.

During a June 24 interview on the Chicks in the Office podcast, the 23-year-old Arizona native opened up about being eliminated from the Villa, her budding connection with Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez, and a funny group dynamic she observed amongst the guys. Specifically, Ace Greene, Nic Vansteenberghe, and Taylor Williams.

Hannah from Love Island USA reveals which Islander acted "like the president of the villa"

Hannah Fields on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 14. Photo: Kim Nunneley/Peacock

The same night Hannah was dumped from the villa, so was Jeremiah Brown, who'd been at the center of a lot of drama with Huda Mustafa during the early days of Love Island USA Season 7. When the hosts of Chicks in the Office, Ria Ciuffo and Fran Mariano, asked her if she thought the guys' personal feelings about Jeremiah led to his elimination, Hannah said she didn't notice any sort of animosity.

"They never said anything that would've made me feel that way," Hannah said. "But I know that [Ace, Nic, and Taylor] were super close and I know that Pepe and Jeremiah were super close."

Hannah, did, however reveal that one Islander in particular appeared to be the leader of the pack. "Ace definitely was like the president of the villa," she laughed. "He was always ordering the boys to do things. He'd be like, 'Go tell Chelley that she got a text.' ... I thought it was funny. It was odd because they were just like, 'Yes, master.'"

"It wasn't constant," Hannah added. "It was funny. I'm an observer, so I think I really pay attention to things like that."

Hannah did not expect to be dumped from the villa

Hannah Fields and Jeremiah Brown on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 15. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

After finding who America had voted as their favorite Islanders, the girls were forced to decide whether Hannah, Iris Kendall, or Amaya Espinal would be dumped from the villa. Hannah, who broke down in tears, had no idea Huda, Chelley Bissainthe, Olandria Carthen, and Cierra Ortega would choose her.

"I was not expecting that at all," Hannah said on the Chicks in the Office podcast, adding that Pepe had been assuring her that she'd be safe because "everyone loves you."

"Literally everything changed in a second," she said. "I didn't talk. What was shown was the only words that I said ... I couldn't, like what do I say?"

Hannah added that the girls didn't elaborate further on why they chose to dump her. The reason Chelley gave during Episode 18 was that they "decided to go with someone who's really taken the full experience into consideration and really tried to put themselves out there."

While Hannah was confused by their decision and said she found it "weird," she also shared on the podcast that she's very "forgiving" and understands that the girls had to make a choice.

Hannah reveals how Pepe sweetly comforted her after Charlie's shocking elimination on Love Island USA

Hannah Fields and Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 14. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

While Hannah was forced to break up with Pepe when she was dumped from the villa, she also experienced another emotional moment when her prior connection, Charlie Georgiou, was eliminated during Episode 12. America had voted for Hannah to be with Pepe, who really stepped up to support her through her tears.

"He was just like, 'What can I do to help you? How can I comfort you?' He was pretty much the only one who was there for me through all of that," Hannah shared on the Chicks in the Office podcast, adding that Pepe made her multiple meals, stayed up all night to talk, and rubbed her back as she eventually fell asleep.

"We really got to know each other, none of that was shown," she said. "It was hours and hours and hours of me just talking and him just listening."

