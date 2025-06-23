Megan Thee Stallion Screams, Crashes Out to Love Island USA's Shock Dumping (SPOILER)

The villa drama is heating up on Season 7 of Love Island, and the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper has thoughts.

Season 7 of Love Island USA has been jam-packed with shocking twists and turns, but after the jaw-dropping double dumping on June 22's Episode 18, fans are crashing out over who was sent home from Fiji — and that includes Grammy-winning superfan (and challenge host) Megan Thee Stallion.

After America was tasked with voting for their favorite Islanders, the Bottom 3 girls and Bottom 3 boys were vulnerable: Hannah, Iris, Amaya, Jeremiah, Pepe, and Austin. The safe Islanders were then charged with choosing two Islanders to dump. It was then that events took a left turn for fans.

Chelley, Olandria, Huda, and Cierra selected to dump Hannah, despite her passionate romance with Pepe; while Ace, Taylor, and Nic voted to dump Jeremiah, a fellow OG Islander who had kissed new bombshell Andreina just moments before they all gathered at the fire pit. Their reasoning for the shock decisions?

"We decided to go with someone who's really taken the full experience into consideration and really tried to put themselves out there," Chelley said.

Taylor explained the boys' reasoning.

RELATED: Love Island USA's Casa Amor Is Finally Here! What You Need to Know

Jeremiah Brown, Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez, Austin Shepard, Hannah Fields, Iris Kendall, and Amaya Espinal on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 15. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

"This is not an easy decision. As the bros, we all wanna stay together, don't want nobody to go home and everybody love everybody equal amount. So this was a super hard decision for us to make and us to decide on. We don't wanna rob nobody of an experience... Looking at the bigger picture, seeing what America sees, and seeing the way each person has moved in here when they got in here, this is a super hard decision to make."

Megan relatably lost it while sharing her real-time reaction to the Islander's decisions, posting a now-viral Instagram Story that a fan shared to TikTok.

In the video, Megan managed to eloquently encapsulate the viewers' experience by repeatedly screaming "No!" into the camera and posting the simple caption, "I just finished Love Island." And Megan isn't the only one raving over Season 7's emotional rollercoaster.

Megan Thee Stallion smiling on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 15. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Viewers have been glued to their screens as Season 7 delivers some of the juiciest drama in villa history — and sets records doing so. Deadline reports that by the end of Season 7's debut week, the show became the second-most-watched streaming series on television.

Chicks in the Office share thoughts on Love Island USA's latest dumping

The pop culture podcast Chicks in the Office also weighed in on the latest episode, with co-host Maria Cuffio flocking to Instagram to share her reflections on the islander insanity.

"What the actual f--k just happened?" Cuffio asked. "What just — I'm actually livid watching this episode. I'm curious what the f--k just happened? I don't even know how this played out, honestly. I do not know how the votes played out this way in general."

While Cuffio wasn't shocked that America voted the way they did for the top three women, she argued that Huda continues to get a "redemption arc" within the villa. But even more frustrating to Cuffio was that Jeremiah was sent home only a week after he broke his "toxic cycle" with Huda.

RELATED: The Love Island USA Season 7 Cast: Every Islander That's Entered the Villa

"I honestly can't believe what I just watched. Like, seriously, a major f--k up by the islanders. Hannah [Fields], why are we sending Hannah home?" Cuffio continued, complaining that they eliminated her after saying she was "the light" within the villa.

Hannah Fields and Jeremiah Brown on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 15. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

"If she was the light in the villa, why are you sending her home?!" Cuffio exclaimed. "Oh my god, I'm actually furious, like, what just f-----g happened?"

Don't miss the latest villa madness by watching new episodes of Love Island USA Season 7 daily (except Wednesdays) at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, with new episodes of Love Island Aftersun dropping on Saturdays.