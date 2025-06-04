Here's Who Coupled Up on the First Night of Love Island USA Season 7

Things are bound to get interesting after two new bombshells already made their way into the villa.

As Love Island USA Season 7 kicked off with quite a plot twist, two new bombshells, and more than a few steamy kisses, the OG Islanders have officially coupled up.

After some quick introductions over champagne, Host Ariana Madix revealed that the first coupling up ceremony would go down a bit differently this time around.

"Islanders, it's time to get you coupled up," the Bravo alum announced during the June 3 episode. "Girls, one by one, you're about to choose a boy that you want to couple up with. When it's your turn to choose, you get to pick two boys to share a hot, steamy make out with."

Once the ladies kissed two guys of their choosing, they then were instructed to choose one as their partner — for now, that is. "But just because you couple up with a boy doesn't mean you get to keep him for good," Madix continued. "Because the next girl might want to kiss him, too. And she also might decide to steal him away from you."

RELATED: This Creative Upgrade to the Love Island USA Villa Is Absolutely Genius (VIDEO)

So who's coupled up right now on Love Island USA Season 7? Read on for everything you need to know.

Yulissa Escobar and Ace Greene

Yulissa Escobar and Ace Green on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 1. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Ace Greene, who you may already know from TikTok, was first paired up with Chelley Bissainthe before Yulissa Escobar decided to swoop in for a steal. "He's a fine looking man," Yulissa said. "And he says he knows how to dance. I love me a man who can dance."

Olandria Carthen and Taylor Williams

Olandria Carthen and Taylor Williams on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 1. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

It's no surprise that Olandria Carthen from Alabama chose to couple up with Oklahoma cowboy Taylor Williams. "Well, I've always wanted my personal cowboy. I love me a country man," Olandria told Madix after the two shared a steamy smooch.

Chelley Bissainthe and Austin Shepard

Chelley Bissainthe and Austin Shepard on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 1. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

RELATED: Meet Charlie and Cierra, Love Island USA's First Bombshells of Season 7 (PICS)

Chelley had her first pick of suitors and ultimately ended up with her runner-up after Yulissa stole Ace. Now coupled up with Austin Shepard, the Florida native said the switch-up "might be a sign for me." As for Austin, he said he's "so glad" to be with Chelley.

Huda Mustafa and Jeremiah Brown

Huda Mustafa and Jeremiah Brown on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 1. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Huda Mustafa coupled up with Jeremiah Brown during their first night in the villa, and they seem to already be totally into each other. "I really liked the things he said earlier about how he's looking for a girlfriend, and I feel like I need a more emotionally mature man," Huda said, while Jeremiah added that he feels like he "won."

Belle-A Walker and Nick Vansteenberghe

Belle-A Walker and Nicolas Vansteenberghe on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 1. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Belle-A Walker opted for a kiss on a cheek when it was her turn to couple up with a guy. "I've got a strict no kiss on the first day policy," she said before revealing she wanted to couple up with Nick Vansteenberghe. "I think Nick is calling my name."

RELATED: Love Island USA Season 5 Winners Marco & Hannah Are Engaged! See the Tearful Proposal

How to watch Love Island USA Season 7

Watch what happens with these couples when new episodes of Love Island USA Season 7 air every day, except Wednesday, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.