Love Island USA's Amaya & Bryan Reveal Plans for $100,000 Prize: "We Both Want To..."

Amaya "Papaya" Espinal and Bryan Arenales are officially $100,000 richer — and they just hinted at how they'll spend their Love Island USA Season 7 winnings.

During a July 15 appearance on TODAY, the winning couple spoke publicly for the first time since leaving their gorgeous villa in Fiji. Hosts Savannah Guthrie and Willie Geist sat down with Amaya and Bryan, asking the happy couple about their mindset since arriving home, and perhaps most importantly, what they intend to do with their newly-won $100,000.

Their response on how they would spend their winnings reflected how they came across to viewers all season — their authenticity made them fan favorites.

"We both want to invest it, but we also want to put it to charity," Bryan revealed, adding that Amaya has plans to organize a Thanksgiving charity drive.

Bryan then explained that he would donate to a cause near and dear to his heart. "I definitely want to donate some to mental health awareness — that's something extremely important to me," Bryan continued. "I struggled with it as a kid growing up so I just want to help kids face their emotions and know how to deal with them."

Amaya and Bryan are "still trying to digest" winning Love Island USA Season 7

Iris Kendall, Olandria Carthen, Amaya Espinal, Huda Mustafa, Nicolas “Nic” Vansteenberghe, Bryan Arenales, and Chris Seeley during Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 36. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

When asked by Geist how it felt to walk away from the villa as the winning Islanders, it was clear to viewers that the duo was still very much overwhelmed.

"We're still trying to digest it, in a way," Amaya confessed.

"I think we haven't realized how big it is yet," added Bryan.

The couple's TODAY appearance echoed the thoughts they had at the end of the Season 7 finale when they were interviewed by Ariana Madix.

"I want to give back to the community, that's one of my passions," Amaya said just moments after they were announced as the winning couple. "It's me leaving a positive impact on a group of people who are in need."

In other words, a long 14-hour plane ride back to the United States did not affect their decision to put their $100,000 to good use.

Be sure to catch up with Amaya, Bryan, and the rest of the Islanders when the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion airs on Peacock on Monday, August 25.