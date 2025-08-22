Everything to Know About Love Island Games Season 2

Ariana Madix Says the Islanders Don't Know What Time It Is in the Love Island Villa

Summer may be wrapping up, but that doesn't mean you have to be without your favorite Islanders — Love Island Games Season 2 is almost here to be your latest obsession.

Here's everything fans should know about the exciting second season of the spinoff — including how to tune in.

What is Love Island Games?

Chris Seeley, Huda Mustafa, Olandria Carthen, and Nic Vansteenberghe on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 36. Photo: Kim Nunneley/Peacock

Love Island Games is what happens when you take the basic premise of Love Island USA — think dating, eliminations, re-couplings, unexpected arrivals, and nonstop drama — and turn it on its head with a healthy dose of even more competition!

The show brings together all your fan-favorite Islanders from various Love Island series around the world and drops them back in Fiji. That means stars from the USA, UK, Australia, and beyond will be all competing for a second chance at love.

Just like on Love Island USA, the Islanders will be competing to be the last couple standing and claim their share of a cool $100,000 — and of course, all that stands in between them and the cash prize is an endless array of twists and turns that only Love Island can provide.

If fans thought the action in Fiji was over after the jaw-dropping finale of Love Island USA Season 7, they couldn't be more wrong. Summer just got extended.

When does Love Island Games Season 2 come out?

There are only a few weeks left to wait: Season 2 of Love Island Games premieres Tuesday, September 16 — exclusively on Peacock.

To better prepare yourself for all the action and drama that will take place in Fiji in Season 2, you can stream all of Love Island Games Season 1 on Peacock. It's the best way for new viewers — and anyone who needs a refresher — to pick up on the nuances and format that separates the spinoff from the main series.

Will Ariana Madix be the Host?

Yes! In fact, the current host of Love Island USA will make her official Love Island Games hosting debut, taking over for Love Island UK star Maya Jama, who hosted Season 1 of the can't-miss spinoff.

As fans could probably expect, nobody is more excited for the return of Love Island Games than Ariana Madix herself. In a July 13 Instagram post, she told fans to mark their calendars in honor of the September 16 premiere:

Madix has hosted Love Island USA since Season 6, which premiered in 2024 on Peacock.

In Love Island Games Season 2, Madix will be joined by two familiar faces: Iain Stirling will be back to resume his usual narrator duties, while Love Island USA: Aftersun's Maura Higgins will once again take on the role of the franchise's social media host.

Who are the Islanders competing in Love Island Games Season 2?

Although the Islanders haven't been announced — yet — fans can expect many fan-favorite Islanders to make the trip back to Fiji to compete in Love Island Games Season 2.

Keep checking back here on NBC Insider for the latest news. Until then, we'll see you on September 16.