Who Won Love Island Games Season 1 — and Are They Still Together? (UPDATE)
The champions of Love Island Games Season 1 have both been booked and busy.
From steamy heart rate challenges to lumberjack games, competition is always fierce on Love Island USA. But Peacock's spinoff series, Love Island Games, takes that battle to the top to the next level.
Hosted by Ariana Madix and narrated by Iain Stirling, Love Island Games Season 2 premieres on September 16 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Set in Fiji, a group of fan-favorite Islanders from all over the globe will once again compete for the winning title, the grand prize of $100,000, and perhaps a second chance at love.
Back in 2023, the very first season of Love Island Games landed on Peacock, taking viewers on a wild ride before crowning two winners after weeks of jaw-dropping challenges, recouplings, drama, and dumpings.
So who were those lucky Islanders? Read on for a refresher on won Love Island Games Season 1 and find out where they are today.
Who won Love Island Games Season 1?
Jack Fowler and Justine Ndiba became the first champions of Love Island Games. Justine previously won Love Island USA Season 2 with Caleb Corprew, while Jack was an Islander on Love Island UK Season 4.
In addition to claiming the winning title of Love Island Games Season 1, Jack and Justine walked away with the $100,000 prize after defeating their fellow Islanders during the finale's "Mega Duel" challenge.
"I'm speechless," Jack told Season 1 host Maya Jama after she revealed the news. "I don't really get speechless, but I can't believe we just done that. This whole experience, to share it with you guys, I've loved every minute of it. And to be with [Justine] doing this, I couldn't ask for a better girl to do it with."
Now a two-time Love Island winner, Justine was given the option to walk away with the full $100,000 cash prize thanks to her fellow Islanders' votes. Ultimately, she chose to split it down the middle with Jack. "I wouldn't have been able to get here without Jack," she said, adding that she was "struggling" with the decision because she's "been in this situation before" where she "trusted my connection with somebody and got done dirty a little bit in the end."
"I just feel like the connection I felt with Jack this time was a lot more real than the last time," Justine added. "He had a rough time in here, and I feel like we both really deserve it, so I'm going to split it."
After picking up Justine for a happy, steamy kiss, Jack said, "Money is not everything. Just to be here with you doing this is more than that."
Where are Justine and Jack from Love Island Games Season 1 now?
While Justine and Jack left Love Island Games as a couple, they are no longer together today. Four months after the finale aired, Jack announced in a post on his Instagram Story that they were "keeping it as friends."
"BIG love to everyone who supported me and Justine in Love Island Games. Winning together was actually mental. Feels like ages ago now lol but just wanted to say we are keeping it as friends," he wrote in March 2024. "It's all love and vibes between us."
As of 2025, Justine is based in Los Angeles with more than 654,000 followers on Instagram and more than 505,000 on TikTok. An active lifestyle, travel, beauty, and fitness influencer, Justine regularly shares vlogs on her YouTube and her social media pages. Now 32, Justine has also appeared Perfect Match, The Challenge, and the reality competition series spin-off The Challenge: World Championship.
Jack, 29, is a DJ and music producer with 1 million followers on Instagram and more than 240,000 on TikTok. In 2020, the Love Island alum became paralyzed on his left side after becoming ill with meningitis and has since fully recovered. He shared on Instagram in May 2025 that the experience gave him "time to learn how to DJ and produce, which was something positive to focus on."
Nowadays, he's still making music and often posts videos from his DJ sets. "Now I've recovered... I get to make music and play all over the world. Something I'm extremely grateful for," he wrote on Instagram.
How to watch Love Island Games
