Who won Love Island Games Season 1?

Jack Fowler and Justine Ndiba became the first champions of Love Island Games. Justine previously won Love Island USA Season 2 with Caleb Corprew, while Jack was an Islander on Love Island UK Season 4.

In addition to claiming the winning title of Love Island Games Season 1, Jack and Justine walked away with the $100,000 prize after defeating their fellow Islanders during the finale's "Mega Duel" challenge.

"I'm speechless," Jack told Season 1 host Maya Jama after she revealed the news. "I don't really get speechless, but I can't believe we just done that. This whole experience, to share it with you guys, I've loved every minute of it. And to be with [Justine] doing this, I couldn't ask for a better girl to do it with."

Now a two-time Love Island winner, Justine was given the option to walk away with the full $100,000 cash prize thanks to her fellow Islanders' votes. Ultimately, she chose to split it down the middle with Jack. "I wouldn't have been able to get here without Jack," she said, adding that she was "struggling" with the decision because she's "been in this situation before" where she "trusted my connection with somebody and got done dirty a little bit in the end."

"I just feel like the connection I felt with Jack this time was a lot more real than the last time," Justine added. "He had a rough time in here, and I feel like we both really deserve it, so I'm going to split it."

After picking up Justine for a happy, steamy kiss, Jack said, "Money is not everything. Just to be here with you doing this is more than that."