From the USA, UK, and the Netherlands, Islanders from all over the world will unite in Fiji on September 16.

The Love Island Games S2 OG Cast Is Here! Every Islander in the Villa So Far

Love Island Games is officially returning to Peacock on Tuesday, September 16 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET — and now we have the cast to prove it.

Fan-favorite Islanders from all around the world are coming together for the two-hour Season 2 premiere, representing the UK, USA, France, Malta, Belgium, the Netherlands, and more. Filmed in real time, they'll compete in various couples and teams challenges in order to avoid being dumped. Oh, and of course they'll be looking for love, too. And in this brand new format, fans will have the chance to vote for their favorite islanders via the Love Island app, determining which Islanders will recouple, who will remain in the villa, and who goes home heartbroken.

Below, find the original Love Island Games Season 2 cast. Keep updated here on NBC Insider throughout the season as new bombshells enter the villa.

Love Island Games Season 2, OG Cast

Charlie Georgiou

Charlie appears on Love Island Games Season 2. Photo: Peacock

Series: Love Island USA Season 7

Hometown: Birmingham, UK

Age: 27

Star Sign: Cancer

Instagram: @charliegeorgio

TikTok: @charliegeorgio

Charlie entered Season 7 as the first male bombshell. Fans will never forget his intense romance with Hannah, which ended in heartbreak when he was eliminated by his fellow islanders during an emotional dumping.

Solène Favreau

Solene appears on Love Island Games Season 2. Photo: Peacock

Series: Love Island France Season 2, Below Deck Season 12

Hometown: Cannes, France

Age: 26

Star Sign: Libra

Instagram: @solene22flmrz

TikTok: @solene22flmrz

Soléne starred in Season 3 of Love Island France during summer 2023 where she earned third place alongside Nicolò Ferrari, but the two broke up soon after. She most recently made her debut on Bravo's Below Deck Season 12 as a baby stew, where she's gotten off to a rocky start as a yachtie for prioritizing her love life over her "appalling" work ethic.

Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr

Nicola appears on Love Island Games Season 2. Photo: Peacock

Series: Love Island Malta Season 1

Hometown: St. Paul's Bay, Malta

Age: 23

Instagram: @nicolarachelwarr

TikTok: @nicolarachelwarr

Nicola came in fourth place alongside partner Dale Mallia during Malta's inaugural season of Love Island in summer 2023. The two split in 2024.

Garbi Denteh

Garbi appears on Love Island Games Season 2. Photo: Peacock

Series: Love Island Netherlands & Belgium Season 4

Hometown: Antwerp, Belgium

Age: 22

Star Sign: Sagittarius

Instagram: @garbi.d

TikTok: @garbi5

In 2023 Garbi received second place as an OG of Love Island Belgium alongside her partner, Junar Enrique, whom she met in Casa Amor.

Andrea Carmona

Andrea appears on Love Island Games Season 2. Photo: Peacock

Series: Love Island USA Season 6

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Age: 27

Star Sign: Leo

Instagram: @andreacarmonaa

TikTok: @andreacarmonaa

The bombshell quickly shook things up during USA's Season 6, successfully turning Rob Rausch's head, which left Leah Kateb single. However, in one of the most dramatic and memorable dumpings in series history, the girl islanders chose to send Andrea home despite her strong connection with Rob.

Andreina Santos

Andreina appears on Love Island Games Season 2. Photo: Peacock

Series: Love Island USA Season 7

Hometown: Jersey City, New Jersey

Age: 24

Star Sign: Taurus

Instagram: @andreinasntos

TikTok: @asantosmarte

The one and only Megan Thee Stallion ushered bombshell Andreina into the villa, where she eventually made a passionate connection with Jeremiah Brown. However, after being eliminated in a controversial dumping, Andreina found another potential love match with Bryan Arenales in Casa Amor. That soon fizzled out and Andreina was sent home in a massive dumping during the “Hate To Burst Your Bubble” challenge.

Kay Kay Gray

Kaykay appears on Love Island Games Season 2. Photo: Peacock

Series: Love Island USA Season 5

Hometown: Palestine, Texas

Age: 26

Star Sign: Libra

Instagram: @kaykalore

TikTok: @kaykalore4

Season 5 OG Kay Kay had a tumultuous relationship with fellow Islander Keenan Anunay from the start of the season, eventually choosing to leave the Island when Keenan was dumped by America on Day 24. They announced their split later that year in December 2023.

Lucinda Strafford

Lucinda appears on Love Island Games Season 2. Photo: Peacock

Series: Love Island UK Season 7, Love Island Australia Season 5

Hometown: Brighton, England

Age: 24

Star Sign: Scorpio

Instagram: @lucindastrafford

TikTok: @lucinda

Lucinda is no stranger to Love Island, as she's already appeared in two previous series. While she left the villa single during UK Season 7, she had a bit more luck on the Australian version, earning runner-up with partner Zac Nunns. The pair announced their breakup just two months after the finale.

Mert Okatan

Mert appears on Love Island Games Season 2. Photo: Peacock

Series: Love Island Netherlands & Belgium Seasons 2-3

Hometown:

Age: 25

Star Sign:

Instagram: @mertokatannn

TikTok: @mertokatannn

Another Love Island veteran, in 2020 Mert won the second season of the Netherlands and Beligum series with partner Joan Pronk. However, the two broke up more than a year later. He reappeared two years later during Season 3 as a Casa Amor bombshell alongside fellow veteran islanders. Mert ended up taking third place while in a couple with Sunita Sophia, but the pair went their separate ways just weeks later.

Chris Seeley

Chris appears on Love Island Games Season 2. Photo: Peacock

Series: Love Island USA Season 7

Hometown: Fresno, California

Age: 27

Star Sign: Aries

Instagram: @chrisseeley_4

TikTok: @chefbeeley1

The professional basketball player may have entered the game late as a Casa Amor bombshell, but he made his mark. Despite advancing to the Top 4 couples of the season, Chris and partner Huda Mustafa broke up during their final date. This marked the first time in Love Island history a couple split in the finale. Despite this, the pair still came in third place.

Tyrique Hyde

Tyrique appears on Love Island Games Season 2. Photo: Peacock

Series: Love Island UK Season 10

Hometown: Essex, England

Age: 26

Star Sign: Aries

Instagram: @tyriquehyde

TikTok: @tyriquehyde

Ty's rollercoaster of a relationship with partner Ella Thomas brought them all the way to third place during the summer of 2023. They managed to withstand multiple bombshells and a blindsiding Casa Amor recoupling, but nine months after the finale, the two confirmed their romance had officially come to an end.

Josh Goldstein

Josh appears on Love Island Games Season 2. Photo: Peacock

Series: Love Island USA Season 3

Hometown: Haverhill, Massachusetts

Age: 28

Star Sign: Virgo

Instagram: @_josh.goldy_

TikTok: @_josh.goldy_

Josh and his partner Shannon St. Clair were considered the strongest couple of Season 3, even becoming girlfriend and boyfriend on the show. However, they left the villa days before the finale when Josh received the tragic news of his sister's passing. The couple were together for nearly a year before announcing their breakup in June 2022.

Isaiah Campbell

Isaiah appears on Love Island Games Season 2. Photo: Peacock

Series: Love Island USA Season 4

Hometown: Delray, Florida

Age: 24

Star Sign: Pisces

Instagram: @zayycamp

TikTok: @zayycamp

OGs Isaiah and Sydney Paight made it all the way to the finale in USA's fourth season, taking home fourth place despite their up-and-down romance. They broke up in 2023.

Kendall Washington

Kendall appears on Love Island Games Season 2. Photo: Peacock

Series: Love Island USA Season 6, Beyond the Villa

Hometown: San Diego, California

Age: 28

Star Sign: Cancer

Instagram: @kendallwashington

TikTok: @kendallwashington8

Kendall's journey in the Season 6 vill was lukewarm until Nicole Jacky entered the villa. The bombshell and OG were one of the most solid couples of the season, with Kendall even declaring his love in the finale. The pair earned fourth place, but the reality of the real world broke them apart, with the two calling it quits the day after the season's reunion aired on Peacock.