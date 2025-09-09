The Love Island Games S2 OG Cast Is Here! Every Islander in the Villa So Far
From the USA, UK, and the Netherlands, Islanders from all over the world will unite in Fiji on September 16.
Love Island Games is officially returning to Peacock on Tuesday, September 16 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET — and now we have the cast to prove it.
Fan-favorite Islanders from all around the world are coming together for the two-hour Season 2 premiere, representing the UK, USA, France, Malta, Belgium, the Netherlands, and more. Filmed in real time, they'll compete in various couples and teams challenges in order to avoid being dumped. Oh, and of course they'll be looking for love, too. And in this brand new format, fans will have the chance to vote for their favorite islanders via the Love Island app, determining which Islanders will recouple, who will remain in the villa, and who goes home heartbroken.
Below, find the original Love Island Games Season 2 cast. Keep updated here on NBC Insider throughout the season as new bombshells enter the villa.
Love Island Games Season 2, OG Cast
Charlie Georgiou
Series: Love Island USA Season 7
Hometown: Birmingham, UK
Age: 27
Star Sign: Cancer
Instagram: @charliegeorgio
TikTok: @charliegeorgio
Charlie entered Season 7 as the first male bombshell. Fans will never forget his intense romance with Hannah, which ended in heartbreak when he was eliminated by his fellow islanders during an emotional dumping.
Solène Favreau
Series: Love Island France Season 2, Below Deck Season 12
Hometown: Cannes, France
Age: 26
Star Sign: Libra
Instagram: @solene22flmrz
TikTok: @solene22flmrz
Soléne starred in Season 3 of Love Island France during summer 2023 where she earned third place alongside Nicolò Ferrari, but the two broke up soon after. She most recently made her debut on Bravo's Below Deck Season 12 as a baby stew, where she's gotten off to a rocky start as a yachtie for prioritizing her love life over her "appalling" work ethic.
Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr
Series: Love Island Malta Season 1
Hometown: St. Paul's Bay, Malta
Age: 23
Instagram: @nicolarachelwarr
TikTok: @nicolarachelwarr
Nicola came in fourth place alongside partner Dale Mallia during Malta's inaugural season of Love Island in summer 2023. The two split in 2024.
Garbi Denteh
Series: Love Island Netherlands & Belgium Season 4
Hometown: Antwerp, Belgium
Age: 22
Star Sign: Sagittarius
Instagram: @garbi.d
TikTok: @garbi5
In 2023 Garbi received second place as an OG of Love Island Belgium alongside her partner, Junar Enrique, whom she met in Casa Amor.
Andrea Carmona
Series: Love Island USA Season 6
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Age: 27
Star Sign: Leo
Instagram: @andreacarmonaa
TikTok: @andreacarmonaa
The bombshell quickly shook things up during USA's Season 6, successfully turning Rob Rausch's head, which left Leah Kateb single. However, in one of the most dramatic and memorable dumpings in series history, the girl islanders chose to send Andrea home despite her strong connection with Rob.
Andreina Santos
Series: Love Island USA Season 7
Hometown: Jersey City, New Jersey
Age: 24
Star Sign: Taurus
Instagram: @andreinasntos
TikTok: @asantosmarte
The one and only Megan Thee Stallion ushered bombshell Andreina into the villa, where she eventually made a passionate connection with Jeremiah Brown. However, after being eliminated in a controversial dumping, Andreina found another potential love match with Bryan Arenales in Casa Amor. That soon fizzled out and Andreina was sent home in a massive dumping during the “Hate To Burst Your Bubble” challenge.
Kay Kay Gray
Series: Love Island USA Season 5
Hometown: Palestine, Texas
Age: 26
Star Sign: Libra
Instagram: @kaykalore
TikTok: @kaykalore4
Season 5 OG Kay Kay had a tumultuous relationship with fellow Islander Keenan Anunay from the start of the season, eventually choosing to leave the Island when Keenan was dumped by America on Day 24. They announced their split later that year in December 2023.
Lucinda Strafford
Series: Love Island UK Season 7, Love Island Australia Season 5
Hometown: Brighton, England
Age: 24
Star Sign: Scorpio
Instagram: @lucindastrafford
TikTok: @lucinda
Lucinda is no stranger to Love Island, as she's already appeared in two previous series. While she left the villa single during UK Season 7, she had a bit more luck on the Australian version, earning runner-up with partner Zac Nunns. The pair announced their breakup just two months after the finale.
Mert Okatan
Series: Love Island Netherlands & Belgium Seasons 2-3
Hometown:
Age: 25
Star Sign:
Instagram: @mertokatannn
TikTok: @mertokatannn
Another Love Island veteran, in 2020 Mert won the second season of the Netherlands and Beligum series with partner Joan Pronk. However, the two broke up more than a year later. He reappeared two years later during Season 3 as a Casa Amor bombshell alongside fellow veteran islanders. Mert ended up taking third place while in a couple with Sunita Sophia, but the pair went their separate ways just weeks later.
Chris Seeley
Series: Love Island USA Season 7
Hometown: Fresno, California
Age: 27
Star Sign: Aries
Instagram: @chrisseeley_4
TikTok: @chefbeeley1
The professional basketball player may have entered the game late as a Casa Amor bombshell, but he made his mark. Despite advancing to the Top 4 couples of the season, Chris and partner Huda Mustafa broke up during their final date. This marked the first time in Love Island history a couple split in the finale. Despite this, the pair still came in third place.
Tyrique Hyde
Series: Love Island UK Season 10
Hometown: Essex, England
Age: 26
Star Sign: Aries
Instagram: @tyriquehyde
TikTok: @tyriquehyde
Ty's rollercoaster of a relationship with partner Ella Thomas brought them all the way to third place during the summer of 2023. They managed to withstand multiple bombshells and a blindsiding Casa Amor recoupling, but nine months after the finale, the two confirmed their romance had officially come to an end.
Josh Goldstein
Series: Love Island USA Season 3
Hometown: Haverhill, Massachusetts
Age: 28
Star Sign: Virgo
Instagram: @_josh.goldy_
TikTok: @_josh.goldy_
Josh and his partner Shannon St. Clair were considered the strongest couple of Season 3, even becoming girlfriend and boyfriend on the show. However, they left the villa days before the finale when Josh received the tragic news of his sister's passing. The couple were together for nearly a year before announcing their breakup in June 2022.
Isaiah Campbell
Series: Love Island USA Season 4
Hometown: Delray, Florida
Age: 24
Star Sign: Pisces
Instagram: @zayycamp
TikTok: @zayycamp
OGs Isaiah and Sydney Paight made it all the way to the finale in USA's fourth season, taking home fourth place despite their up-and-down romance. They broke up in 2023.
Kendall Washington
Series: Love Island USA Season 6, Beyond the Villa
Hometown: San Diego, California
Age: 28
Star Sign: Cancer
Instagram: @kendallwashington
TikTok: @kendallwashington8
Kendall's journey in the Season 6 vill was lukewarm until Nicole Jacky entered the villa. The bombshell and OG were one of the most solid couples of the season, with Kendall even declaring his love in the finale. The pair earned fourth place, but the reality of the real world broke them apart, with the two calling it quits the day after the season's reunion aired on Peacock.