This Is the Cyberbullying PSA From Love Island USA Urging Fans to Be Kind

Season 7 of Love Island USA has been in no shortage of fireworks, and as the Peacock series breaks records as the second-most-watched streaming series on television, fans are on the edge of their seats. From shocking recouplings to betrayals that had viewers screaming at their TV screens, the action inside the villa has been explosive, and it's only heating up.

RELATED: Love Island USA's New Casa Amor Rules, Explained: "Everyone Gets a Second Chance"

However, as memes, hot takes, and fan theories are flooding timelines across X, TikTok, and beyond, not all of that chatter has been positive. Love Island's production has addressed the online vitriol head-on, sharing a thoughtful reminder for fans to be kind while enjoying the series.

Love Island USA sends a friendly reminder to the fans with cyberbullying PSA

The villa in Love Island USA Season 7. Photo: Ben Symons/PEACOCK

Love Island has always thrived thanks to its lively audience participation — fan votes and social media debates are part of what makes watching the smash reality competition such a blast. But with tensions high and emotions running deep both on and off screen, some fans have taken their commentary a step too far, targeting Islanders with intense criticism online.

Ahead of the June 24 episode, production shared a "friendly reminder to the Love Island family" on social media, encouraging fans to take it easy on the Season 7 Islanders.

"We appreciate the fans, the passion for the series, and the amazing group of Islanders who are sharing their summer with us," the Instagram post reads, which was also shared on X (formerly Twitter). "Please just remember they're real people — so let's be kind and spread the love!"

RELATED: Kaylor & JaNa Have Tension with Fellow Islanders in Love Island: Beyond the Villa Sneak Peek

Love Island reiterated the message via a PSA that aired during the middle of the June 24 episode that read: "The keyword in Love Island is... Love. We love our fans. We love our fans. We love our Islanders. We don't love cyberbullying, harassment or hate."

Where to watch Love Island USA Season 7

Jeremiah Brown, Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez, Austin Shepard, Hannah Fields, Iris Kendall, and Amaya Espinal on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 15. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Watch new episodes of Love Island USA Season 7 every day, expect Wednesday, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

And don't forget to catch new episodes of Love Island Aftersun on Saturdays.