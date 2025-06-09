Love Island: Beyond the Villa's Premiere Date Is Here with a Bombshell Trailer

The Love Island USA Season 6 spinoff will drop later this summer, featuring PPG and some surprise cameos.

The Love Island USA Season 6 cast is back with a bang, and naturally, a few bombshells.

After a history making season that was summer 2024's most-watched original competition series, JaNa Craig, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Serena Page, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia "Liv" Walker, and Kendall Washington are back on Peacock for Love Island: Beyond the Villa. And in the new juicy trailer that just dropped, we see them all together again as we get a first look into how their lives have changed since the show.

So, what did we learn from the trailer — and when will the show actually premiere? We recap it all on NBC Insider, below.

The Love Island: Beyond the Villa spinoff has a premiere date

Love Island: Beyond the Villa will premiere on Sunday, July 13 on Peacock. Following its debut, new episodes will stream every Thursday at 6pm PT/9pm ET beginning July 17.

Who is in the Love Island: Beyond the Villa cast?

The cast of Love Island: Beyond The Villa. Photo: Peacock

Season 6 winner Serena will star in the spinoff alongside fellow OG Islanders JaNa, Aaron, Kaylor, Leah, and Kendall. Tthe season's standout bombshells Liv, Miguel, Kenny, and Connor are also on the cast.

Nicole Jacky and Kordell Beckham are back

It was teased that other unnamed Islanders would also appear on the spinoff, and now, we finally know who. Both Nicole Jacky and Kordell Beckham made surprise cameos in the trailer.

Kordell, who also won Season 6 (and is still dating Serena), wasn't part of the official Beyond the Villa cast due to a scheduling conflict, as he's filming an unnamed scripted project. However, in April, Serena assured fans on Snapchat that "He’s gunna be in [the spinoff] with me!!" and she was definitely right. We got a sneak peak of the two during a brief scene in the trailer.

Kordell Beckham and Nicole Jacky at the Love Island Season 6 Reunion. Photo: Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock

Kordell references "two real big opportunities" in his career, with Serena responding, "So that means you're gonna be gone even longer?" The couple both live in L.A., but it seems their newly flourishing lifestyles could pose some obstacles and natural relationship growing pains.

As for Nicole, she's kept a lower profile since her fourth place finish alongside Kendall — and their subsequent breakup weeks later — but the two's first public reunion since they parted ways was caught on camera. We only see seconds of their chat in the trailer.

They hug each other warmly, but the meet-up seems to turn a bit more serious with Kendall saying, "There was a lot of collateral damage," and Nicole's frank, "You can say you talked sh*t about me. Say it with your chest."

Context is everything in Love Island, so we can't wait to tune-in to the full conversation. Maybe there will be some closure for the couple and their fans?

Liv and Kaylor are at odds

Liv and Kaylor may not have found romance on Love Island, but they found each other. Following Kaylor's famously tear-filled relationship with Aaron and Liv's multiple couplings that just wouldn't stick, the women quickly became inseparable after they left the Villa. They traveled the world together and even started a joint YouTube channel titled BLND MMNTS. However, it appears that the BFFs hit a snag in their relationship.

The besties are seen arguing over glam and spray tans in the trailer and both appear to walk off crying at separate points in the series. After a disagreement with Aaron on the beach, a scene cuts to Kaylor declaring, "I'm not having fun. I'm having a miserable time. I'm so done, I don't wanna do this." In another clip, Kendall is seen comforting an upset Liv who says, "Get the cameras out of my face."

PPG is still very much on top

There would be no Love Island USA Season 6 without PPG. Besties Serena, Leah, and JaNa found love and best friendship last summer, while also nabbing first, second, and third place, respectively.

The trio won over fans with their outgoing, unapologetic personalities and made-for-TV romantic arcs. Speaking of, their relationship statuses? Taken and thriving.

The spinoff will give an inside glimpse into the highs and lows of their romances: Serena and Kordell are navigating fast-paced careers, Leah introduces Miguel to her horse as they tackle parenthood — kind of, and JaNa and Kenny question whether they should move in together. Normal, everyday long-term relationship challenges with a PPG twist? Sign us up!

We can't wait to see all the drama unfold July 13 on Peacock.