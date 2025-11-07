Love Island: Beyond the Villa Season 2 Is Coming to Peacock! Here's the Cast

Peacock has officially renewed the Love Island USA docuseries, which followers Islanders in the real world as they navigate their newfound fame outside of the Fiji villa.

Love Island: Beyond the Villa is back!

Renewed and set to return for a second season in 2026, the special Peacock spinoff docuseries follows former Islanders as they navigate their newfound fame outside of the Villa. Surrounded by familiar faces and past connections, these Islanders test their romantic relationships in the real world, resolve unfinished business with their exes, and discover that life outside of the villa comes with its own set of challenges.

Season 2 will follow 14 cast members from summer 2025's hit Love Island USA Season 7, which garnered more than 18.4 billion minutes streamed on Peacock. This past summer's debut season of Beyond the Villa, which starred Season 6's breakout cast, ranks as Peacock’s #1 highest-reaching unscripted original debut season ever on the platform.

On Sunday, November 16, stars Jeremiah Brown, Amaya Espinal, and Iris Kendall will appear at BravoCon 2025. They'll sit down for a panel session (and spill more about Beyond the Villa Season 2?) on the Bravoverse Live Stage in Las Vegas. Fans will be able to interact with the Islanders and even partake in a photo opp, so get your Villa-worthy look together. To get tickets, visit BravoCon 2025's website.

Amaya Espinal, Jeremiah Brown, Pepe Garcia, and Iris Kendall in Love Island USA Season 7. Photo: Peacock

Below, find out the full Beyond the Villa Season 2 cast, when you can expect the series to air, and when they'll start filming:

When will Love Island: Beyond the Villa Season 2 premiere?

There's no set date just yet, but it will air in early 2026. Check back here on NBC Insider for more updates to come.

The Love Island: Beyond the Villa Season 2 cast

The cast of Love Island: Beyond The Villa Season 2. Photo: Peacock

Amaya "Papaya" Espinal

Andreina Santos

Belle-A Walker

Bryan Arnelas

Chris Seeley

Clarke Carraway

Coco Watson

Gracyn Blackmore

Hannah Fields

Iris Kendall

Jeremiah Brown

Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez

Taylor Williams

TJ Palma

+ more islanders from Season 7

This season's cast will highlight some complex post-show dynamics on camera. Season winners Amaya and Bryan will both appear, however they broke up just over a month after the finale. Another pair of exes and fourth runners up, Iris and Pepe, will also star after their split. However, Iris is currently dating TJ. The two were forced apart when TJ was dumped from the Villa, but they've since rekindled in the real world.

We'll also catch-up with Pepe's ex-flame Hannah, who endured two dramatic dumpings when the islanders voted out Charlie, and the girls collectively decided to vote out Hannah despite her connection with Pepe. Hannah and Iris are close friends with Jeremiah, who was exploring his connection with Andreina (who just competed on Love Island Games Season 2) before he was controversially dumped by the boys. We'll also get an inside look into Taylor and Clarke's relationship, as they're still going strong post-Villa, in addition to catching up with Belle-A, who was the first Islander to be dumped on Season 7.

Clarke Carraway and Taylor Williams on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 32. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Casa Amor bombshells Chris (who won third place with Huda despite a finale breakup; later competed on Love Island Games), Coco, and Gracyn will round out the rest of the cast. Fans can also expect appearances from more yet-to-be-announced Season 7 Islanders.

When will Beyond the Villa Season 2 be filmed?

Production of the docuseries begins the week of Monday, November 10.

Thomas John “TJ” Palma and Iris Kendall appear on Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 22. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

How to watch Beyond the Villa Season 2

The second season of Beyond the Villa will stream only on Peacock once it premieres. In the meantime, you can catch up on Beyond the Villa Season 1, both seasons of Love Island Games, and Seasons 4-7 of Love Island USA on Peacock.