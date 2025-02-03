Goonies Never Say Die! Love Hurts Reunites Ke Huy Quan & Sean Astin 40 Years Later (WATCH)

Forty years after they discovered One-Eyed Willy's treasure together in The Goonies, Ke Huy Quan and Sean Astin are reuniting to sell some real estate in Universal Pictures and 87North's action-comedy, Love Hurts (in theaters this Friday; click here for tickets).

"The day Sean arrived on set, I dropped everything and ran to give him a big hug,” the Oscar-winning Quan recalls in the film's production notes. “We’re brothers for life because of that movie. When we finally shot our first scene together, I was transported back to 1985. All the cameras and everyone around us disappeared — it was just me and him. I was that kid again, remembering that exchange: ‘Hey Data, where are you going?’ ‘I’m setting booty traps.’ ‘You mean booby traps.’ To share the screen with him again after all these years is an amazing gift."

In Love Hurts, Quan plays the character of Marvin Gable, a mild-mannered Milwaukee realtor with a criminal past that finds an action-packed way of catching up with him. Astin, on the other hand, tackles the role of Marvin's boss, Cliff Cussik. During principal photography on the film, Quan's entertainment lawyer and fellow Goonies cast member, Jeff Cohen (aka Chunk), popped by the set. You can check out the "Regoonion" in the video below.

Watch Ke Huy Quan, Sean Astin & Jeff Cohen celebrate a Goonies reunion on the set of Love Hurts

Helmed by first-time feature director Jonathan "JoJo" Eusebio, the movie co-stars Ariana DeBose as Rose, Marvin's ex-partner-in-crime; Daniel Wu as Alvin "Knuckles" Gable, Marvin's volatile crime-lord brother; Mustafa Shakir as Roger — aka "The Raven" — a skilled assassin with a love of poetry; Lio Tipton as Ashley, Marvin's real estate assistant; Cam Gigandet as Renny Merlo, a cunning lieutenant in Knuckles' criminal organization; Super Bowl champion Marshawn “Beastmode” Lynch and André Eriksen as King and Otis, a pair of endearing enforcers; Rhys Darby as Kippy Betts, an eccentric accountant caught up in felonious dealings; and Drew Scott as Jeff Zaks, a rival real estate agent with mad karate skills.

Matthew Murray, Josh Stoddard, and Luke Passmore wrote the screenplay. David Leitch and Kelly McCormick, the co-founders of 87North, produced the film alongside Guy Danella. Ben Ormond was executive producer.