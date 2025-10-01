Loungefly Reveals Magical Wicked: For Good Collection (Exclusive)

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

What bag are you going to take to the Wicked: For Good premiere?!

Following up their exclusive Shiz inspired bags for Wicked, Loungefly is back with a new line inspired by Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) in the upcoming sequel, Wicked: For Good.

Dropping October 1 at Loungefly.com, their Wicked: For Good collection features three separate mini backpacks options, a Glinda wallet, and two different crossbody bags. Whether you're a more natural Elphaba or a glitzy pink Glinda, the new Loungefly collection offers options to show off your favorite character, or even both of them together.

Universal Pictures' Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters with a dramatic whoosh November 21, continuing the epic story of the two friends, and very different witches, who hold the fate of Oz in their hands. Check out the Loungefly collection below.

Loungefly's Wicked: For Good bag collection

Wicked: For Good Elphaba cosplay mini backpack

Loungefly's Wicked: For Good Elphaba Cosplay Mini Backpack Photo: Loungefly

A Loungefly.com exclusive release, the Wicked: For Good Elphaba mini backpack celebrates the powerful witch who defies gravity, and the dark intent being spread by the Wizard of Oz. The bag features a velvet applique of Elphaba's signature hat on the front. The front zip pocket is accented with a piece of her cloak and belt. On the side pockets, there's an "E" for Elphaba and an image of one of the flying monkeys. There's also an applique of a broomstick along one of the straps. MSRP: $90.

Wicked: For Good Glinda cosplay mini backpacks

Loungelfy's Wicked: For Good Glinda Bubble Mini Backpack, Glinda Cosplay Mini Backpack, and Glinda Wallet. Photo: Loungefly

This new collection includes two different Glinda inspired mini backpacks. One is a Loungefly.com exclusive inspired by Glinda's pink gown. Her ornate crown sits right in the center of the bag over a bubble graphic zipper pouch. On one side pocket is a fuscia "G" for Glinda and the other is a butterfly graphic. Glinda's "magic" wand is an applique on one of the shoulder straps. MSRP: $90.

The other Glinda mini backpack option features a silhouette of the "Good Witch" inside her signature bubble. The pearlescent faux leather bag is all about the elegant details, including silver foil, rhinestones, and raised tonal embroidery. The straps feature a debossed pattern of butterflies. MSRP: $90.

There's also a separate accessory wallet to match the pearlescent mini backpack, which also features debossed butterflies and raised tonal embroidery of elegant swirls. The front of the wallet is covered by a large butterfly with an enamel charm that has Glinda's silhouette, mirroring the mini backpack design. MSRP: $42.

Wicked: For Good "I Feel Wicked" and Glinda & Elphaba crossbody bags

Loungefly's Wicked: For Good I Feel Wicked Crossbody Bag and Glinda & Elphaba Crossbody Bag with Charms. Photo: Loungefly

For those who like more streamlined bags, there are two crossbody options available from Loungefly or their retail partners. For those who like text-based designs, the "I Feel Wicked" bag is floral inspired and has that message stitched on the front in metallic embroidery. The text is surrounded by embroidered foliage on the front, sides, and back of the bag. There's a top handle and adjustable crossbody strap. MSRP: $75.

For those who want to celebrate the indelible friendship between Elphaba and Glinda, there's a crossbody bag that features debossed print featuring various motifs that represent both witches. There's also a unique pink chain handle and a green chain that drapes across the body of the bag. The green chain has pink and green charms attached, including a broomstick, butterfly, witch hat, and the Wicked "W." It only has an adjustable crossbody strap. MSRP: $90.

Wicked: For Good arrives exclusively in theaters everywhere Friday, November 21. Check out the official Wicked: For Good website now!