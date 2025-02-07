Loren Allred Conquered Vocal Mount Everest by Perfectly Belting "Never Enough"

We could watch this Got Talent Audition over and over!

Loren Allred is proof that sometimes, fans need to know the person behind the voice.

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent on NBC and Peacock.

During her unforgettable 2022 Britain's Got Talent audition that rivals Susan Boyle's viral 2009 audition in terms of pure re-watchability, Allred introduced herself to a world that knew the song she sang — yet didn't know the person behind it. It was a musical tour de force that earned her one of the most deserving Golden Buzzers ever. Allred performed "Never Enough" from The Greatest Showman, a song that was the centerpiece of the movie and became an overnight sensation.

But before she began, Allred relayed some very pertinent — albeit shocking — information to the Judges and viewers watching at home.

"I think some of you guys have actually heard my voice, but you don't know my face," she explained. "Um, I sang the song 'Never Enough' on The Greatest Showman."

"Oh my gosh," Simon Cowell said, slamming his hands on the desk. "So you sang one of the biggest songs of all time, you've now revealed that it wasn't the actress who sang the song in the movie — it was you singing that song, so why didn't you get that big deal after the song?"

"I was more comfortable singing behind the scenes, but I feel kind've like the song was meant for me, and I'm kind've ready to put a face to the song, so I'm here to do that."

(Spoiler alert: Allred did just that!)

Let's experience this unreal moment together, shall we?

It's hard not to tear up watching Allred perform. The 35-year-old is the definition of powerful and emotional storytelling through song. When Allred sings, no note is too high and no run too intricate.

RELATED: Susan Boyle's Lush "Stand by Me" Cover Is Bursting with Love and Light

Loren Allred appears on Britain's Got Talent, Season 15. Photo: Britain's Got Talent/Youtube

One fan put it perfectly in the video's comment section: "She didn't audition, she performed. This was her concert. I'm so glad the world knows who she is."

Here's what to know about "Never Enough"

Released in 2017 as the sixth track off The Greatest Showman: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, "Never Enough" went on to become an international hit.

RELATED: Hear Susan Boyle's High-as-Heaven Notes on Soaring “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)" Cover

Although it only reached number-88 on the U.S.-based Billboard Hot 100, it was certified double-platinum in America, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and reached gold status in many other countries.

In early 2024, Allred recorded and released an updated version of the song that she could call her own, fittingly called "Never Enough (Loren's Version)."