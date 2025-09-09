Adele attends The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment 2023 at The Beverly Hills Hotel on December 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California; Lizzo seen at the 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' in Hudson Square on May 12, 2025 in New York City.

Lizzo talked about this cover from over 13 years ago during Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson.

Lizzo's Voice Was Carved by Angels Belting Adele's "Someone Like You" on the Piano

Kelly Clarkson had Lizzo on her final episode of Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson to talk about the "Good as Hell" singer's life and career. Interestingly, one of Lizzo's first building blocks to gaining a musical following was covering Adele's "Someone Like You" on the piano.

Watch Lizzo's "Someone Like You" cover here.

It's a transcendent version of the track. Lizzo's vocals sound like they were carved by angels, and her piano-playing skills are just as impressive as her flute ones. Lizzo posted her Adele cover in 2011, when the "Rolling in the Deep" singer hit the pop stratosphere with her 21 album. Lizzo's take on the song has amassed over 480,000 views on YouTube, but Clarkson didn't know it existed — which led to a funny, sweet moment on their Songs & Stories episode.

The stealth Lizzo video Kelly Clarkson had no idea existed

As Kelly Clarkson and Lizzo discussed their careers and musical backgrounds, Clarkson brought up their mutual love of Adele's "Someone Like You."

"Oh, someone like me loves this song," Lizzo said to Clarkson in all earnestness.

Lizzo was just a little older than 21 when Adele's 21 album came out. She had just recently graduated from the University of Houston and was performing with various bands in the Minneapolis area and exploring musical styles like rap/R&B, soul-pop, and hip-hop to find her own niche.

Lizzo told Clarkson she covered "Someone Like You" at the time to get noticed. "There's also a video of me on YouTube, as a young Lizzo playing it on piano," she smiled. "It was the first song on piano I learned how to play and sing."

Clarkson was floored and admitted that particular video did not turn up in her research prepping for their episode together. Lizzo then joked, "You didn't lurk hard enough!"

Cut to 10+ years later: Lizzo's become a musical icon all her own (and friends with Adele!).

