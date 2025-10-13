What Does Lizzo’s Necklace on The Voice Say?

Now that Blind Auditions are over on Season 28 of The Voice, the Battle rounds have begun and the Battle Advisors are here. Coach Snoop Dogg's Advisor is the one and only Lizzo, who seems to have taken a style cue or two from the Death Row Records mogul.

Just like Snoop, who often reps Death Row Records necklaces on The Voice, Lizzo showed up to her Battle practice session wearing a jewel-covered chain repping her work. In case you couldn't make it out, the "Good as Hell" singer's necklace says "Yitty," the name of the shape wear brand she founded in April 2022. Yitty is a size-inclusive line under the umbrella of Fabletics, which makes lounge and active gear for women.

"Shape wear is not for everyone. But with Yitty, our vision is to redefine it and make it something people want to wear, because it makes them feel good," the singer explained to Elle UK a year into the (very successful!) line's existence. "We’re giving our customers the power to decide how they want to highlight their body and decide how they want to feel...Yitty shape wear is not designed to change your body, it’s designed to give you a hug, a snug, that extra confidence. Confidence is everything."

Has Lizzo ever been on The Voice?

Lizzo appears on The Voice Season 28 Episode 7. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Believe it or not, being a Battle Advisor to Team Snoop marks Lizzo's first appearance on The Voice.

"I fantasized about auditioning, I’m not gonna lie," she told Snoop as they waited for their first Artist to begin rehearsal, explaining that she'd like to try out with one of her own songs. "And nobody would know it was me. And I’d be like, 'I do my hair toss, check my nails, baby how you feeling?'" she continued, singing a snippet of "Good as Hell."

She also opened up about what she hopes to share with Snoop's Artists. "All these years of experience and things I’ve learned, just learning how to sing. Because I was a rapper. I studied music for years, so to be able to do this with his team...This is what I do in the studio 24/7. I just do it to myself," she said.

Lizzo added to Snoop, "I trust your taste," declaring, "This man is a hitmaker." Takes one to know one!

Lizzo reveals her surprising reaction to "Good as Hell" on tour

During a recent chat with Kelly Clarkson, herself a former Voice Coach, Lizzo opened up about how the meaning of "Good as Hell" has changed over time.

"Oh God, there was a year of my life where I cried every time I sang it on stage because I needed it so bad," she said during a Songs & Stories conversation. "It's funny because I wrote this song for my friend. So, if my friend was going through something, I'd be like, 'What would I tell her?' and then 'Good as Hell' happened with the piano riff." But once Lizzo hit her own rough patch, she ended up inspiring herself.

"I need my music so bad, and I never know when I'm gonna need it too. That's the crazy part," she explained. "It hits different."

