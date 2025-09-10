Lizzo Reveals the Surprising Meaning Behind "Don’t Make Me Love You"

This ballad off Lizzo's new album could be easily misinterpreted. Here's why.

During the final episode of Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, Lizzo opened up about the meaning behind one of her new songs in one of the special's most eye-opening moments.

"There's a ballad [on your new album], 'Don't Make Me Love You,' it's so good," Kelly Clarkson told the singer. "It's possibly my favorite song you've ever released. I love it so much, it's such a good song — so where did this come from?"

"This song, when you listen to it, you think I'm talking about a man. I'm not," Lizzo revealed. "This is about my relationship with the public. And it's like, don't make me love you if you're just gonna drag me the next day. Don't build this false sense of security and community if you're just gonna throw me away. It's so toxic. So tonight, you either love me or leave me, because I'm not wasting my time; no more trying to gain nobody's approval."

Lizzo's explanation caused Clarkson's live audience to erupt in cheers. And Clarkson herself was clearly very moved by what Lizzo was saying.

This moment really symbolized what Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson has been about during its four-episode run. Each hour-long episode featured the kinds of raw, unfiltered conversations that music fans yearn for — and Clarkson was the perfect host to create a safe space for her guests.

All four episodes of Songs & Stories are now available to stream on Peacock. In addition to Lizzo, the episodes centered on the Jonas Brothers, Gloria Estefan, and Teddy Swims. And don't worry, there were plenty of unforgettable musical performances to go around.

