Lizzo Explains Why She “Released Weight” from Her Body: “I Was Holding On to..."

Lizzo and Kelly Clarkson had a candid discussion about weight loss during the most recent episode of Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson.

Lizzo had a vulnerable, candid discussion about weight loss on the final episode Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson on Tuesday, September 9

During their hour together, Lizzo sang several of her songs with host Kelly Clarkson, discussed her upcoming new album, Love in Real Life, and addressed their common experience of losing weight in recent years. Lizzo actually calls the process "releasing weight."

"I think when you are a pop star, they put you in a box, and you're never supposed to change," Lizzo told Clarkson. "You're never supposed to get older. Your body's never supposed to change, or the kind of songs you put out are never supposed to change, or the visuals. And it's like, 'No, I'm a human being. I change, just like y'all.' And at this point in my life, this was the change I chose. I chose to release weight from my body for my own reasons."

What led to Lizzo's "weight release"

Lizzo seen at the 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' in Hudson Square on May 12, 2025 in New York City.

As Lizzo explained to Clarkson, "I learned the spirituality behind weight and holding weight in your body. I was holding on to so much. I was holding on to people and toxic relationships and unhealthy patterns."

She said it was only when she released the unhealthy things in her mind, then the body could follow suit. The mental portion had to come first. "So, that's where I'm at right now," she said. "But it's hard because I have so many people and young people who look to me and are inspired by me because I look like them, or I looked like them."

But Lizzo remains a strong proponent of body positivity. As she told Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM radio station, "I'm still body-positive, because the body-positive movement was actually created by a sub-group of people who were not put in the media, who were not praised, who were told we shouldn't exist and we weren't good enough because our bodies were bigger or disabled or even queer and trans people. We were all a part of this...most recent wave [of body positivity], the 2016 era. It was about me bucking against society telling me I shouldn't exist, I shouldn't wear leotards, and I shouldn't like how I look."

All four episodes of Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson are available to stream on Peacock.