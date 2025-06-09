Live-Action How To Train Your Dragon Sneak Peek Shows Franchise's Most Iconic Moment

This “iconic” moment between Hiccup and Toothless is the “heartbeat of the film.”

The upcoming How to Train Your Dragon live-action movie has many scenes that will take your breath away. Yet certain moments stand out as major turning points in the mythical history of the Isle of Berk. Dragon-lovers get excited: Universal Pictures just dropped an exclusive preview that captures one of the most heartfelt scenes in the entire franchise.

The extended sneak peek, available exclusively on Peacock, released just ahead of the movie’s June 13 premiere. It is not only a visual treat, but portrays a pivotal interaction between the young Viking Hiccup and a certain Night Fury dragon, showing the beginnings of a friendship that ultimately paves the way for peace between Vikings and their fire-breathing foes.

“It is the first time you see them not as enemies but building a bridge to becoming friends. Their unique bond is really the heartbeat of the film,” said star Mason Thames (who plays Hiccup) of the “iconic head touch moment.”

The scene Thames introduces shows Hiccup and the dragon he names Toothless sitting in a tense truce in the wild. Hiccup begins drawing his new friend in the sand and the dragon takes his lead and starts doing a less-than-perfect sketch of his own. The two briefly bond and then Hiccup extends his hand to try to touch his friend, sparking the events that will eventually lead to the crux of the film.

The extended preview then shows the official trailer for the live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie, offering a bit more insight at what's in store when the film hits theaters.

Vikings and fearsome dragons have been clashing for many generations on the Isle of Berk, and Hiccups’ father Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler) has always defended his Viking village by force. But Hiccup’s friendship with his dragon, Toothless, shows his village another way and a path toward coexistence.

In other words, the trailer will charm the socks off even most jaded Viking warrior. It also gives a glimpse into the huge advances of live-action film, redefining what is possible on the big screen.

How to Train Your Dragon started as a series of children’s books written by British author Cressida Cowell, before it was adapted to the screen in the animated trilogy co-directed by Dean DeBlois (Lilo & Stitch) and Chris Sanders (Wild Robot). DeBlois crafted this latest remake with a sharp eye for the merging of storytelling, realism and special effects, including high-end CG character work.

In an exclusive interview with NBC Insider, DeBlois described how he rebuilt the Isle of Berk from the ground up in Ireland, creating a giant set for the talented actors and puppeteers. In pre-production, his team even studied the animal kingdom when transforming the animated dragons into “real” versions. Adding to the realism are rideable puppet dragons — Toothless has no less than five puppeteers who worked together to bring him to life.

When you watch the preview, you might find yourself quickly falling into this incredible world. The movie promises many big moments of drama with dragons swooping through the skies, but sometimes the smallest, simplest details — like Hiccup and Toothless drawing pictures in the sand — are just as marvelous.

