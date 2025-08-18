Five Times Lindsay Lohan Was an Absolute Legend on SNL: Watch the Sketches

The Freakier Friday star hosted four times from 2004 to 2012, and crushed it every time.

For fans of early 2000s teen comedy, there's no one more iconic than Lindsay Lohan.

How to Watch Watch the Season 51 premiere of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 4 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock.

The star of Mean Girls, Herbie Fully Loaded, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, and Freaky Friday ruled the big screen (and occasionally, the small screen) in that era. Lohan hosted Saturday Night Live four times between 2004 and 2012, and was always willing to poke a little fun at herself in addition to bringing her comedic talents to every sketch she starred in.

Lohan was 17 years old the first time she hosted in May 2024, when she helped introduce the world to Debbie Downer, a beloved recurring character in one of the show's most memorable sketches of all time. She hosted again at 18 and 19 years old, then returned at the age of 26 to star in a pre-taped Real Housewives send-up that earned rave reviews from Andy Cohen.

Just as Lohan revisits her past in Freakier Friday, you can revisit some of her funniest — and in two instances, wildly viral — SNL sketches below.

RELATED: How to Enter the SNL Ticket Lottery to Watch SNL Live From NYC in Season 51

Overdressed for the Theatre (Season 30, 2005)

A showing of the 2005 Jennifer Lopez movie Monster-in-Law is disrupted by a group of costumed Star Wars fans who failed to get tickets to Revenge of the Sith, but that's not their only problem. Lohan and Seth Meyers play a couple who find themselves airing out all their problems during the movie, while dressed as Queen Amidala and C-3PO. Meanwhile, Season 30 cast member Rob Riggle is sweating in his Chewbacca costume, Will Forte and Armisen are both dressed as Anakin, and one guy (Darrell Hammond) appears to be dressed as a Jedi but has never heard of Star Wars. If you visited a movie theater in 2005, it's a nostalgic scene.

Chocolate Cake (Season 31, 2006)

Chocolate Cake

During her third hosting stint, Lohan, Jason Sudeikis, Rachel Dratch, and Fred Armisen starred in a sketch about two couples really, really enjoying chocolate cake for dessert. Like, they enjoy it so much that they're yelling and breaking things and tossing each other across the room. This chocolate cake apparently has hot brownie batter on the inside and ice cream underneath, so who wouldn't lose their minds in the face of a cake like that?

Scared Straight: Lorenzo and Lindsay Lohan (Season 37, 2012)

Playing herself, Lohan joined Lorenzo McIntosh (Kenan Thompson) as two former convicts tasked with scaring some troublemaking teen boys into behaving. As usual, they only seem to have movie plots to reference, and Lohan certainly has a plethora of her own to choose from.

At one point, she threatens Andy Samberg's character with, "You think I never got into trouble with a vehicle before? One time, I became friends with a Volkswagen Beetle that had a mind of its own. I believe his name was Herbert."

Disney Housewives (Season 37, 2012)

Disney Housewives

Lohan plays Rapunzel in this inspired Disney princess edition of The Real Housewives. Cinderella (Kristen Wiig) is drunk, Jasmine (Nasim Pedrad) had an affair with Iago the parrot, Snow White (Vanessa Bayer) is obsessed with her dwarves, and Belle (Abby Elliott) is promoting her hot new track: "Be our guest, be our guest, caviar, Versace, be our guest, be our guest, Rolls-Royce, Versace."

Jimmy Fallon, Rachel Dratch as Debbie Downer, Amy Poehler as Michelle, Fred Armisen, Lindsay Lohan, Horatio Sanz during the "Debbie Downer" sketch on May 1, 2004. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC

RELATED: Debbie Downer: A History of Rachel Dratch’s Iconic SNL Character

Debbie Downer: Disney World (Season 29, 2004)

Debbie Downer: Disney World

The very first Debbie Downer sketch, in which Rachel Dratch's most famous character ruins a character breakfast at Disney World, became an instant classic. Lohan and Season 29 cast members Jimmy Fallon, Amy Poehler, Fred Armisen, and Horatio Sanz do their best to stay in character as Debbie spouts facts about feline AIDs and train crashes in North Korea, until it becomes hilariously impossible. Learn more about the making of the sketch written by Dratch and Paula Pell here.