Simon Cowell Says LightWire's Stunning Act Is "On Par" with Olympics Performances

LightWire continues to impress on AGT, with the Golden Buzzer Act making it through to the next round after the season's first Quarterfinals.

After helping to kick off the premiere episode of America's Got Talent Season 20 with a spectacular Audition, an ode to the Brazilian rainforest and the first Golden Buzzer of the summer, tech-infused dance group LightWire returned to the AGT stage for Round 1 of the Quarterfinals to deliver another show-stopping performance that combined light, color, movement, music, and sound to dazzle the audience and Judges.

How to Watch Watch America's Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The group's stunning display combined dance, glow-in-the-dark elements and light-up LED technology to create a stunning display of color and shapes that made Judge Mel B. so thrilled that it turned to fury. "I am so angry that I don’t have a Golden Buzzer, but I’m even more annoyed that that was Simon’s Golden Buzzer, because that was outstanding," she said afterward.

"I mean, we’ve seen this Act before but this is something special, mesmerizing, everything, the soundtrack should be a movie. It’s spectacular, mind-blowing," added Judge Sofía Vergara.

RELATED: Simon Cowell's Face Watching Tom Sandoval Was So Telling: "That Did Not Sound Good"

LightWire appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 10 “Quarter-Finals 1”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Why Howie and Simon are rooting for LightWire in AGT 20

While giving feedback, Howie Mandel explained why LightWire would make perfect AGT winners: "This is the epitome. Every Act I’ve ever seen, when [Judge] Simon [Cowell] says 'what do you hope for,' they go, 'I want my own room in Vegas, I wanna win the $1 million.' This is the epitome of what somebody would buy tickets for and see in Vegas because I gotta tell you, live, that was one of the most spectacular visuals I’ve ever seen."

Winners or not, Cowell thinks LightWire are well on their way to international fame, telling them, "You gotta remember this was done by people. This was honestly one of the best live performances I’ve seen. I was thinking whether it’s the World Cup or the Olympics, when you see something incredible at the opening ceremony, this is something on a par with that. So I think we’re gonna be seeing you open whatever’s next."

America clearly agreed, and voted for LightWire, Sirca Marea, and Jourdan Blue to move forward to the Semifinal.

RELATED: The Winners and Eliminations After AGT 20 America's Vote: Quarterfinals Round 1

Terry Crews and LightWire appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 10 “Quarter-Finals 1”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

LightWire got Simon's Golden Buzzer weeks ago

"You never, ever, ever know, when you’re doing a new year, whether you’re going to see something better than you’ve seen before. And I'm not just saying this, this was one of the most beautiful, stunning Acts I have seen across all of the 'Got Talents,'" Cowell said after the first time he saw them perform.

"And you were so emotional," he added, referring to their teary introduction. Then, he teased the big moment to come: "I don’t know why you were nervous, because you were always gonna get one of…you know what’s coming…" he said, reaching forward to smash the Golden Buzzer! "It was actually magic. One of my favorite ever Acts" he added backstage before the group began chanting "Brazil" in triumph.

RELATED: Terry Crews' Chest & Arms Workout Is 7 Steps & Features This Explosive Move

Terry Crews and LightWire appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 10 “Quarter-Finals 1”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

How the 2025 AGT Live Semifinals work

You'll see LightWire's next performance Live at 8pm ET on NBC on Tuesday, September 16. During that episode, the brand-new Semifinal Golden Buzzer will be awarded, exempting one special Act from voting and sending them automatically to the Final.

The rest of the Acts will be subject to voting, and the results will be revealed the next night, Wednesday, September 17, dividing the Acts into six Finalists and five Acts headed home... but there's a twist. The Judges will pick one lucky Act to put up for an Instant Save round of voting to become the wildcard in the Finals!

RELATED: Street Performer Jourdan Blue Has "Magical" AGT Live Act Despite Terrible Sickness

The top 6 vote earners, plus the Semifinal Golden Buzzer winner, the Wildcard and the 4 Quarterfinalist Golden Buzzer winners then become the 12 Finalists! The live Finale is on Tuesday, September 23