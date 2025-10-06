Taylor Swift Explained Why She Dances So Hard at Awards Shows: "I Used to Get..."

If there's one thing Taylor Swift is going to do at an awards show (other than win an award), it's dance.

The superstar singer-songwriter just released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, and is preparing to take over Late Night with Seth Meyers on October 8. During her first interview with Seth Meyers, which aired a few weeks before the release of 1989 on August 14, 2014, addressed a "reputation" she still holds to this day, more than a decade later.

Swift has been known to really feel the music while sitting in the audience at shows like the Grammys or the VMAs. She'll stand while others stay sitting and will visibly sing along, and she's been doing it for most of her career. Meyers asked about the habit during her first Late Night visit in 2014, and she explained why she does it.

Taylor Swift told Seth Meyers she used to be too nervous to dance at awards shows

"I used to get really nervous at awards shows, because seemingly, they're a huge pressure cooker, and everybody seems to be sitting there trying to look more unaffected by being at this awards show than the next person next to them," a then 24-year-old Swift told Meyers, demonstrating with a serious look on her face.

"That can have an effect on you, because you're in the front row and you're sitting there like, 'Maybe I should sit here like this'," she continued. "Then a couple years ago, I just decided, 'No, this is the coolest concert you could ever go to. This is all these incredible acts playing their biggest songs, and I get to be front row, and I'm gonna dance during this, 'cause I feel like it, and not 'cause it looks cool, because it doesn't."

Watch the full 2014 interview here, and don't miss Taylor Swift's extended new Late Night interview on Wednesday, October 8, at 12:35/11:35c on NBC, streaming next-day on TikTok.

Taylor Swift's also visiting The Tonight Show October 6

Swift's no stranger to either NBC late night show and has shared many a fun story or silly game with Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, dating all the way back to the first seasons of their shows.

On August 13, 2014, Swift joined Jimmy Fallon in a clip from Ew!, the (fictional) Teen Nick talk show starring a girl named Sara (Fallon). Swift played Natalie, the 13-year-old daughter of Sara's mom's best friend from college. She brought a drawing of a "pegicorn," a unicorn and a pegasus in one, which was her "invention."

"My name's Natalie and I'm 13 and I like to eat apricots and I have a band-aid collection," she said to introduce herself. "Sometimes I like to spend a lot of time building popsicle stick castles by myself sometimes."

The extroverted Sara didn't find much in common with Natalie, but they did put aside their differences long enough to dance together to the 2013 hit "Come & Get It," by Swift's BFF Selena Gomez.

Swift has also played "Box of Lies" and "Name that Song" over the years, and her mom once used Fallon to help prank her daughter with secret footage from after her laser eye surgery. Only time will tell what Swift gets into this time around when she appears on The Tonight Show on Monday, October 6, followed by a Late Night Tay/kover on Wednesday, October 8.

It's gonna be a busy week, but that's the life of a showgirl.