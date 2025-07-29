Liam Neeson Guesses His Movies by Their Loglines, Didn’t Think Taken Would Be So Successful

TODAY's Craig Melvin asked the question on everyone's mind during an interview about the pair's new film, The Naked Gun.

Liam Neeson (Kind Of) Clears Up If He and Pamela Anderson Are Dating

During the July 29 episode of TODAY, co-anchor Craig Melvin asked Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson the question that's been on everybody's minds.

Rumors have been flying in recent weeks as the two stars have been spotted together in public while promoting their film The Naked Gun. Fans have been enamored over the fact that the Taken star and the former Baywatch icon could be romantically linked. So Melvin decided to get to the bottom of things. At one point during their interview, Melvin directed a simple question toward the potential couple: "Are you two an item?"

The 73-year-old Neeson and 58-year-old Anderson played it coy, to say the least.

"I don't understand the question," Anderson deadpanned while Neeson (jokingly?) reacted with aghast.

Thankfully, after a brief awkward moment, Neeson took the opportunity — live on air — to address the elephant in the room. Well, kind of.

"I had never met Pamela before," Neeson explained. "We met on set, and we discovered we had a lovely, budding chemistry — as two actors. And it was like, 'Oh, this is nice. Let's not mold this, let's just let it breathe.' And that's what we did."

According to Neeson, the two had met while filming the upcoming The Naked Gun film, but the star stopped short of proclaiming Anderson as his girlfriend. That's okay. Melvin, to his credit, did his best to try to put it all together for viewers watching.

"So that's what we're doing right now — we're watching the beginning of the breathing of a budding relationship," Melvin offered.

Neeson responded by enthusiastically churning imaginary butter as Anderson laughed beside him. Whether the two are officially a couple or not, fans flocked to the comments to show their support.

"Omg they are so freaking adorable!!!" wrote one commenter.

Before the TODAY segment ended, Melvin made sure to invite Neeson and Anderson back to the show — but with a caveat, of course.

"We want you to come back when it's official," he said.

Craig Melvin reveals why he feels viewers trust him

The 46-year-old father of two has been at the helm of TODAY since January 13, and in a July interview with Garden & Gun, Melvin spoke candidly about his approach to his job. The co-anchor believes he has earned the trust of viewers watching for one reason.

"I've always gone out of my way — deliberately — to make sure that all relevant voices get heard," he confessed. "And I think there's value in that. I think one of the reasons people don't trust us as much as they did when we were growing up is because we kind of stopped doing that."