Liam Neeson and Pam Anderson's Late Night BTS Video Has Fans Squealing

Liam Neeson Reveals How He Stayed in Character for The Naked Gun, Guesses His Police Officer Movies

The Naked Gun stars, who are reportedly dating, appeared one day apart on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Few things bring the world together like the real-life chemistry between two long-adored actors.

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson star together in The Naked Gun, and both appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers this week to promote the movie. Unfortunately, as they lamented in an Instagram video posted by Late Night, they did not appear together.

"So close yet so far," the caption of the video reads, which shows the stars distraught in slo-mo.

"We're both on Late Night this week...on different nights," says the on-screen text, over footage of the two stars doing some of their best dramatic acting.

Anderson appeared on Wednesday, July 30 while Neeson followed on Thursday, July 31, and they both shared that they saw the finished film for the first time together, in an otherwise empty theater.

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson have a "budding chemistry"

The cute video had fans freaking out in the comments.

"Thank you Seth for giving us one of our first late night BTS of this new couple," one follower wrote, in the wake of People's article that said they're reportedly dating.

"They’re just adorable," another commenter wrote of Neeson and Anderson. "I’m glad they found one another. They both deserve it."

Another worried about what will happen if the reports aren't true.

"But what if they're not dating?" they wrote. "Can we handle the collective disappointment right now?"

Either way, it's clear people want to see more of The Naked Gun stars together. "Now Seth gotta schedule them on the same night. We’re all vested now," another fan joked.

Watch Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson's adorable Late Night with Seth Meyers BTS below.

Neeson and Anderson haven't publicly declared a relationship, but they did open up about their status on Today on July 29 — and they didn't exactly deny the rumors.

"I had never met Pamela before," Neeson explained to Today's Craig Melvin. "We met on set, and we discovered we had a lovely, budding chemistry as two actors. And it was like, 'Oh, this is nice. Let's not mold this, let's just let it breathe.' And that's what we did."

Anderson has been single since her 2022 divorce. Neeson was married to actress Natasha Richardson from 1994 until her unexpected death in 2009. He briefly dated PR executive Freya St. Johnston until 2012, but hasn't publicly been linked to anyone else until Anderson (and again, their dating status remains unconfirmed!).

Pamela Anderson was cast in The Naked Gun after showing off her scatting talent

The Naked Gun was directed and co-written by The Lonely Island member and former Saturday Night Live writer Akiva Schaffer. While Neeson was part of the conversation from the very beginning, Anderson auditioned for Schaffer to play the love interest, Beth. She told Meyers that the part felt destined for her due to her pre-existing talent for scatting.

"I didn't know I'd ever need it outside of eighth grade," she said. "I was the only one brave enough to do it. I played saxophone, I was in a jazz band, and I would do the 'scooby-dooby-dooby-doo' kind of stuff. So when I read the script and there was a scat solo, I said, 'Nobody can do this but me. This was written for me.'"

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson attend The Naked Gun New York Premiere on July 28, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

When Anderson told Schaffer about her special skill, he didn't immediately believe her, so she proved it and got the job.

Both Anderson and Neeson told Meyers they don't read reviews, but Anderson did get some feedback on the film from her sons, Dylan and Brandon.

"They think it's genius," she said. "They saw and early version, and they called me. I was scared to hear from them, but they loved it. They said, 'You're so much better in this than in The Last Showgirl."

Watch Anderson's full Late Night with Seth Meyers interview above.