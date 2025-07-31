Liam Neeson's Accent Is the True Star of SNL's "Irish Home Makeover" Sketch

The Naked Gun star poked fun at his home country in this 2004 parody with Seth Meyers.

Liam Neeson put his famous Irish accent to work when he hosted Saturday Night Live in Season 30.

When The Naked Gun star hosted on November 13, 2004 with Musical Guest Modest Mouse, he paid loving tribute to his native Northern Ireland with the sketch "You Call This a House Do Ya?: The Irish Home Makeover Show." Season 30 cast member Seth Meyers plays Buildin' Finn McQuinn, the host of an unscripted series that claims to "take an Irish home and basically try to make it look a little less crap."

Neeson and Season 30 cast member Amy Poehler play homeowner Lorkin and his wife Molly, and neither of them are thrilled to have strange men and a camera crew invading their space.

"Oh sweet mercy," Molly yells, clutching her two children, when Buildin' Finn walks in. "They've come for ya! He's innocent, I tell ya. Innocent! He was here all last night!"

Seth Meyers tries to match Liam Neeson's accent in SNL's Irish home makeover sketch

After a quick tour of the one-room home, Buildin' Finn sends Lorkin down to the pub so he can work. The builders' progress plays out in a sped up montage of measuring, drinking, jig-dancing, drinking again, the birth of a new baby, and more drinking.

When Lorkin returns after being kicked out of the pub for throwing a jukebox, his house has transformed into something that looks almost exactly the same as it did before, with a few key differences.

Liam Neeson and Seth Meyers during a sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 30, Episode 5 on November 13, 2004. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC

"What we did was we started by emptying out the ashtrays," explains Finn. "That gives the space a feel that people haven't been in here smoking all day."

Meyers' character also reveals that he moved a chair from one spot to another spot just a few inches away, both because of Feng Shui and because "now it covers up the urine stain that was down there."

Lorkin is so touched he's doling out hugs, declaring the ash tray change "the nicest thing anyone's ever done for me," and saying of the chair, "It's both aesthetically pleasing and practical. Oh, you're my brother now."

"Next we organized your potatoes with this lovely potato organizer from Ikea," Finn shares, and Lorkin is thankful, but then Finn gets to his final change. "Finally, to give the room a bit more of a dimension to it, we moved this mirror to a more light-reflecting location."

"You did what?" he growls. "You might like to know that my mother hung that mirror there before she died...Don't apologize to me. Apologize to her, because you will meet her in heaven when I'm done with ya."

The mirror was a step too far, and Lorkin unleashes his particular set of skills on Finn's workers, starting with the one played by featured player Rob Riggle.

"Well, this has gone pear-shaped once again," Finn says, implying that this is not the first time an episode of "You Call This a House Do Ya?" has ended in a fight.

Liam Neeson returned to SNL for a Weekend Update cameo with Andy Samberg in 2012

Weekend Update: Get In The Cage with Liam Neeson

Neeson has only hosted SNL once, but he's made two cameos in the years since. He appeared in 2014 to present an action movie trailer starring Barack Obama (Jay Pharoah), but in 2012, he joined Nicolas Cage (Andy Samberg) on "Weekend Update" to discuss his filmography. Cage was particularly salty that he didn't get to star in the 2012 movie Battleship alongside Neeson, and Neeson mostly just sat there and listened to Cage confuse him with other actors.

"Listen, you're a sweet kid, Leslie Nielsen," Cage says at one point. "But you lack the key qualities of a true movie star."

More than a decade later, Samberg's Lonely Island cohort Akiva Schaffer would cast Neeson in his reboot of The Naked Gun as as Frank Drebin Jr. — the son of Leslie Nielsen's character, Detective Frank Drebin. The movie hits theaters August 1, 2025.

Watch "Irish Home Makeover" from Season 30, Episode 5 above, and stream every season of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.