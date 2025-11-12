Legendary February Coming to NBC in 2026: Olympics, Super Bowl, NBA All-Star Game
The Olympics and Super Bowl and NBA All-Star Game... oh my!
There's a lot of sports to watch on NBC and Peacock between now and the end of January, but boy does the action really start to heat up come February, so much so that for three real good reasons, we're calling it "Legendary February."
Three of the hands-down biggest events in all of sports -- the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, Super Bowl LX, and the NBA All-Star Game -- are all taking place within mere days of each other come February 2026, and they're all coming exclusively to NBC and Peacock. Here's what you need to know!
NBC Sports' "Legendary February" features the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, Super Bowl LX, and the NBA All-Star Game
The Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games kick off with all the fanfare in the world beginning with the Opening Ceremony on February 6, and concluding with no less pageantry with the Closing Ceremony on February 22. Besides packing in 116 medal-worthy events during those 17 days, NBC Sports is also finding time to cover two more of the buzziest sports around: Super Bowl LX from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 8, and the NBA All-Star Game at the mind-blowing Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on February 15.
What to know about the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics on NBC & Peacock
February 6 on NBC and Peacock, the Opening Ceremony to the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Games will be hosted by Terry Gannon and Savannah Guthrie, kicking off two weeks of action featuring some of the greatest athletes from all over the world, and some of the greatest broadcasters too, including Primetime in Milan host Mike Tirico, and special NBC Sports correspondents Snoop Dogg and Stanley Tucci.
What to know about Super Bowl LX on NBC & Peacock
The biggest football game of the year, Super Bowl LX, takes place on February 8, live from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers. We don't know who's playing in the 60th Super Bowl yet, but we do know that Bad Bunny will be rocking the halftime show, and overworked Mike Tirico will be on the call for his first ever Super Bowl broadcast, alongside his usual Sunday Night Football cohort, Chris Collinsworth.
What to know about the 2026 NBA All-Star Game on NBC & Peacock
With the NBA on NBC back in full swing, you can bet coverage of one of the league's biggest days will be a slam dunk come February 15, 2026. The NBA just announced a new "U.S. vs. World" format, which features three teams of eight players (two full of U.S. players, one full of international players) competing in a round-robin tournament, all unfolding on NBC and Peacock, and brought to you by NBC Sports' best-in-the-business commentators and analysts.
