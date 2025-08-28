Law & Order: SVU Made TV History by Filming at This Prestigious Location

The landmark SVU shoot marked the first time a network TV show was "granted access" to the U.N. Headquarters.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has long been hailed for pushing boundaries with bold storytelling, but in 2009, the NBC nail-biter made television history by stepping into uncharted territory — literally.

During the production of the Season 10 episode "Hell," Law & Order: SVU became the first U.S. network television show to ever be granted permission to film at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, U.N. spokeswoman Marie Okabe confirmed to Reuters in 2009. The SVU crew was given unprecedented access to the iconic locale along Manhattan's East River for a shoot, which featured scenes at the traffic circle outside the U.N. secretariat building, the visitors' entrance plaza, and the public lobby, according to Okabe.

"This collaboration marks the first occasion a network television show has been granted access to film at the United Nations," Okabe told reporters at the time. "[The episode] brings to the fore the themes of children in armed conflict as well as refugees."

As SVU continues to break records as the longest-running primetime drama series in history with a Season 27 premiere coming fall 2025, we're looking back on one of SVU's most remarkable milestones.

What was Law & Order: SVU's episode "Hell" about? Season 10, Episode 17 ("Hell") shines a light on the 22-year war in Northern Uganda waged by the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA). After a young Ugandan girl is found in an NYC alley with a severe knife wound and signs of long-term sexual abuse, the SVU detectives soon meet another traumatized survivor, Elijah. The young man's brutal past as a Ugandan child soldier led him to flee the LRA, setting in motion a sickening series of events that ends with Elijah's tragic death. John Prendergast, co-founder of the Enough Project nonprofit, spoke about the episode's unsettling realities in a statement at the time. “Law & Order is taking on the very hard issue of child soldiers in a sensitive way,” Prendergast said. “The death of Elijah, the former child soldier, illuminates the stories of thousands of children all around the world who are in captivity, forced to fight in wars and commit atrocities... Countering the LRA and freeing the child soldiers and concubines are urgent human rights priorities. International action is needed, and hopefully the Law & Order episode can contribute to galvanizing that action.” "We hope the show will have some impact and will push leaders to take a stand," former SVU producer Neal Baer told Reuters in 2009. You can watch an extended clip from the episode, here.

Det. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice-T) appears on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 10 Episode 17 "Hell". Photo: Eric Liebowitz/NBCU Photo Bank

As a nod to the episode's mission, in March 2009, SVU boosted the Enough Project on its website to educate others on the epidemic. Baer also worked closely with Prendergast to develop a story that stuck true to the tragedy in Uganda.

"In our continuing commitment to bring the audience stories that resonate with timely social issues, SVU presents the plight of child soldiers, innocent children throughout the world who are being forced, often under threat of death, to commit atrocities against others," the longtime SVU producer said in a statement on the Enough Project website. “We have had the privilege of working with John Prendergast, who has guided us with his expertise and shown us that only by knowing the truth can we act to stop this horror."

Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), and Captain Donald Cragen (Dann Florek) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 11, Episode 1. Photo: Jessica Burstein/NBC

