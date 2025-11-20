The Law & Order Opening Credits Sequence Just Got a Cool New Update

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

As David Ajala joins the elite pantheon of Law & Order detectives, he's made his way to the iconic intro.

It's official — David Ajala has officially joined the squad on Season 25 of Law & Order as viewers cheer for the star's arrival within the fall finale's opening credits sequence.

In a world where skipping a show's intro is just a quick button away, Law & Order remains a must-play as one of the most infectious and iconic themes to grace primetime. From the mesmerizing mix of guitar to the magnetic clarinet solo, Mike Post's Law & Order theme song has become a hallmark of the franchise, almost as recognizable as the show's iconic "Dun Dun." With Season 25's squad room shake-ups, the Law & Order opening got an exciting update ahead of the fall finale ("Parasite").

As the "Law" portion of the intro plays, fans can spot Ajala's credit as Detective Theo Walker after Reid Scott's Detective Vincent Riley and before Maura Tierney as their commanding officer, Lieutenant Jessica Brady. In the final moments of the opening theme, Walker joins his squad mates and the steadfast A.D.A.s — played by Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, and Tony Goldwyn — as a proud addition to the 27th Precinct.

While hundreds of guest stars have graced the 27th precinct over the years, Ajala joins an elite crew who have landed in the opening sequence, and viewers are excited for the milestone moment as Season 25 of Law & Order reaches new heights with Walker on board.

David Ajala says joining Season 25 of Law & Order is "very, very special"

Detective Theo Walker (David Ajala) appears in Law & Order Season 25 Episode 7. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

The honor of joining Law & Order's milestone season is not lost on Ajala, who has experienced a bit of a "pinch me" moment since joining the long-running procedural.

"There is something very, very special about being part of this franchise," Ajala told NBC Insider ahead of his Season 25 debut. "Because when you're out in New York City, and you're shooting scenes, people recognize it, you know? They recognize the show, they recognize the actors, and it means a lot to them ... To be part of something that is so well-loved is very special."

Ajala's Detective Theo Walker was introduced in Season 25's "Guardian," quickly emerging as an asset thanks to his tenacious determination on cases and infallible commitment to landing convictions. Coming to the 2-7 from a background in Narcotics undercover work, Walker is holding his head high while making a confident arrival.

"[Walker] is somebody who's very comfortable in his skin, who can walk into any room knowing that no one's above me, I'm not below anybody, and I have something to offer," Ajala explained while breaking down what his new character is bringing to the squad room. "I think there's something very powerful, a quality that a guy can have that and be in any room knowing that he deserves to be there. And not just that, but I have something to offer."

Detective Theo Walker (David Ajala), Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott), and A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) appear in Law & Order Season 25 Episode 7. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

While Walker wasted no time proving himself as an exceptional investigator, his lone wolf tendencies led him to initially clash with his new partner, Detective Vincent Riley. Ajala tells NBC Insider that Walker will need to figure out how to work as a team "very quickly" during a "trial-and-error" process with his new partner. Still, Walker has his eyes on the prize: justice.

"I don't think Walker is trying to make friends. I don't think he's in the business of being liked," Ajala revealed. "He's in the business of justice. That's his thing, and you know there's a natural bit of swagger to it, too. Because he enjoys what he does."

