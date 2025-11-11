Law & Order’s Odelya Halevi Gushes Over Mariska Hargitay's "Energy" on Set (EXCLUSIVE)

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Who doesn't love the double Dun Dun that comes with a Law & Order crossover episode?

For 35 years and counting, Law & Order has kept viewers on the edge of their seats with gripping courtroom showdowns and blood-pumping criminal investigations. The action has led Law & Order to bloom into a multi-series franchise with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and more extending the show's mythic tenure. And fans never get tired of seeing the fearless 27th Precinct join forces with the elite squad of the Manhattan Special Victims Unit or the Organized Crime Control Bureau.

Ever since Law & Order's triumphant return to primetime in 2022, fans have relished in the occasional team-up between the squads. Ahead of Season 25's premiere, NBC Insider spoke with the indomitable lawyers of Law & Order — Tony Goldwyn, Odelya Halevi, and Hugh Dancy — and they were keen to discuss the possibility of another crossover.

"I think there’s a good chance we will be doing a crossover," Dancy (who plays A.D.A. Nolan Price) told NBC Insider, giving fans plenty to look forward to as Season 27 of SVU and Season 25 of Law & Order continue on NBC.

Odelya Halevi says Mariska Hargitay is an "amazing host" for crossovers

Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy), Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), and A.D.A. Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi) appear on Law & Order Season 22 Episode 1 "Gimme Shelter". Photo: Michael Greenberg/NBC

Considering the buzz surrounding the occasional team-up between Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Manhattan D.A. Nicholas Baxter (Goldwyn), it's always a blast when a criminal investigation brings the two squads together.

Halevi told NBC Insider that she's "looking forward" to the opportunity to see A.D.A. Samantha Maroun help the SVU squad, and that's partially thanks to the feel-good culture Hargitay cultivates as both a star and producer behind the scenes of SVU.

"Mariska Hargitay is such an amazing host," Halevi gushed. "You know, every time we go there, every time we get to work with her, she is the most welcoming. She has the best energy; she is just always happy, always has a smile on her face. She makes it feel like we’re home."

The squads most recently joined forces during April 2025's "Play with Fire" crossover event. Captain Olivia Benson and Lt. Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) worked a personal homicide case, leading the previously tense colleagues to grow closer as they hunted down a corrupt police officer.

During a 2024 interview with NBC Insider, Hargitay opened up about the "incredible team" of the Law & Order franchise and how they depend on each other.

"I love my job," the SVU icon said. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."

Law & Order's showrunner hinted at a crossover episode that "feels more like a movie"

Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Lt. Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney), and Lt. Paul Gomez (Reinaldo Faberlle) in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26, Episode 20. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

During a September 2025 interview with TV Insider, Law & Order's showrunner, Rick Eid, hinted that Season 25 would honor the milestone with an action-packed crossover episode. What might that look like? Eid says the goal "is to have many characters from both shows in both hours, so it feels more like a movie than a handoff to a second show.”

Reporting by Stephanie Gomulka

