Why You Recognize Law & Order's Ruthless Defense Attorney from One Chicago

Should a Minor Get Tried as an Adult in a Murder Case? | Law & Order | NBC

Season 25 of Law & Order has delivered an electrifying lineup of guest stars worthy of its milestone chapter, and primetime titan Dylan Baker has arrived ready to throw a wrench in the squad's investigation.

While the blood-pumping criminal arrests and nail-biting investigations certainly keep viewers gripped, it's often the white-knuckled courtroom showdowns that have fans on the edge of their seats, crossing their fingers as they wait for a verdict to be revealed. While they do everything they can to secure justice, occasionally, the 27th Precinct's dedicated lawyers duke it out against a formidable defense attorney who disregards ethics in favor of a paycheck: Enter Dylan Baker's Sanford Rems.

Dylan Baker returned to Law & Order as the no-nonsense private defense attorney Sanford Rems during Season 25's "Guardian," and it might have some viewers pointing at their screens in recognition.

Attorney Rems (Dylan Baker), A.D.A. Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi), and A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) appear in Law & Order Season 25 Episode 7.

How long has Dylan Baker guest-starred on Law & Order? Baker has recurred as Defense Attorney Sanford Rems since Season 14 of Law & Order, when he first appeared in "Darwinian" as the cut-throat attorney. With his return in Season 25's "Guardian," Baker has guest starred as Rems across six episodes, but that only scratches the surface of Baker's involvement with Dick Wolf's procedural universe. While Baker has settled in as Sanford Rems, his Law & Order background is teeming with tantalizing roles. Baker previously guest starred in Season 2 of Law & Order as Sean Hyland, appearing in the episode "His Hour Upon the Stage" as a compliant witness to an orchestrated murder. Baker returned to guest star on Law & Order again in Season 9's "Flight" as Eric Downing, a narcissist who murdered his own son. The villainous roles don't end there, either. Baker also guest starred on a Season 8 episode of Law & Order: Criminal Intent as Dr. Henry Muller, a renowned forensic medical examiner and closeted pedophile who murdered a young girl in "Major Case."

Why you recognize Dylan Baker from One Chicago

Outside of Law & Order, Baker has also recurred as Dr. David Arata across the One Chicago franchise. Dr. Arata is the Head of Trauma Surgery at Lakeshore Memorial Hospital, making his first two appearance on Season 2 of Chicago Fire, before eventually guest starring on the debut season of Chicago P.D.

Known for his eccentric bedside manner and blunt demeanor, Arata has helped the first responders in various ways after things turn south. From helping with a bombing incident to assisting victims of large-scale accidents, when the going got tough, Arata got going.

Dr. David Arata (Dylan Baker) appears in Chicago Fire Season 2 Episode 18.

Dylan Baker's other TV and film projects

Baker boasts a prolific acting career, appearing in a variety of television and film projects since his rise in the '80s with his appearances in series like The Murder of Mary Phagan and Miami Vice, as well as the hit film Planes, Trains, and Automobiles. While some may recognize Baker as Bill Maplewood from the 1998 film Happiness, he's also gathered acclaim with television projects like Hunters, The Resort, Homeland, The Americans, and The Good Wife.

Baker has starred in dozens of acclaimed films, as well. Some of his most notable roles include playing J. Edgar Hoover in 2014's Selma, Steven in the 2007 horror flick Trick 'r Treat, and Jack in Revolutionary Road, where he starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. Baker has enjoyed a multi-decade career jam-packed with versatile roles as he effortlessly slips into whatever enigmatic character comes his way.

Dylan Baker returned as Sanford Rems on Law & Order Season 25

Detective Theo Walker (David Ajala), Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott), and A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) appear in Law & Order Season 25 Episode 7.

As the squad investigated the murder of a teenage basketball star, they soon uncovered several suspects trying to capitalize on Omari's athletic prospects. The investigation led the cops to Omari's foster father, Jim Pickett, who'd grown heated after Omari refused to cut him a portion of his anticipated earnings from getting professionally signed to a team.

After the detectives brought Omari's foster parents in for interrogation, Jim's wife, Kate, came clean about the incident, revealing that Jim had snapped and killed their foster son in a fit of rage. With this confession, the squad had everything they needed to drag Jim to court, where the squad crossed paths with Baker's Defense Attorney Sanford Rems.

Despite feeling this was a clean-cut case, Rems argued that Jim had killed Omari in self-defense, a complete 180 from the truth. Rems gave the A.D.A.s a hefty run for their money as he employed racist rhetoric and poked holes in the prosecution wherever possible.

Despite Rem's tenacious effort, the evidence against Jim became overwhelming, leading the squad to narrowly win the case after the jury ruled him guilty.

