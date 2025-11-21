Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The squads are joining forces as soon as Law & Order Thursdays return to NBC in 2026.

A Law & Order and SVU Crossover Is Airing in January 2026! Get All the Details

Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit may be taking a brief break for the holidays, but they're returning with a bang in 2026. That's right, an all-new Law & Order crossover episode will be airing on NBC in January.

Law & Order returns Thursday, January 8 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Following the jaw-dropping fall finales for Law & Order Thursdays on November 20, NBC revealed a two-hour crossover event is headed our way when the shows return in the new year.

"I thought that I'd seen everything on this job ... I'd like to combine forces, work this case together," Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) says in a promo clip, which also features action-packed snippets of SVU's Sergeant Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish), Sergeant Fin Tutuola (Ice T) as well as Law & Order's District Attorney Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn), A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy), Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney), and Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott).

Ahead of Law & Order Season 25's premiere, Dancy teased in an interview with NBC Insider that the NYPD's 27th and 16th Precincts would tackle another case together, revealing, "I think there’s a good chance we will be doing a crossover." A very good chance, indeed! Read on to find out when exactly the Law & Order and SVU crossover airs on NBC in January 2026.

When will the 2026 Law & Order and SVU crossover air on NBC? The two-hour Law & Order and SVU crossover airs on Thursday, January 8, at 8/7 on NBC.

A.D.A Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino), Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), D.A. Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn), and A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) appear in Law and Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 7. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

It's always a treat when the detectives and attorneys of Dick Wolf's Law & Order universe cross paths, and it's something Law & Order star Odelya Halevi has been "looking forward" to as Hargitay is an "amazing host" whenever they join forces on set.

"Mariska Hargitay is such an amazing host," Halevi gushed in an interview with NBC Insider. "You know, every time we go there, every time we get to work with her, she is the most welcoming. She has the best energy; she is just always happy, always has a smile on her face. She makes it feel like we’re home."

With new cast additions on both Law & Order Season 25 and SVU Season 27, the upcoming crossover is bound to be full of suspense, drama, and action. Behind the scenes, though, David Ajala, who recently joined Law & Order as Riley's new partner Detective Theo Walker, revealed SVU icon Ice T has been not only welcoming, but full of jokes.

"He's great, man. Very, very kind guy," Ajala shared in an interview with NBC Insider. "Within the first hour or so of working with him, he pulled me aside and was just saying, 'Yo, man, how you feeling? How's the show going on? You enjoying the character? How's the collaborative process with the producers?'"

Ajala added that Ice T, who's known for his hilarious one-liners and frenzy-causing hot takes, is "funny" on set. "He's just like one of those cats that's just like, been there, done that," he said. "He's seen everything. So nothing really phases him. Really nice guy."

