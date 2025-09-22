Meet the Cast of Law & Order: SVU Season 27

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Squad room icons Benson, Fin, Rollins, and Carisi are back together again in Season 27 of SVU.

For nearly three decades of thrilling criminal chases and blood-pumping courtroom showdowns, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has stood as a mythic fixture of primetime television. But where would the NBC nail-biter be without its elite squad?

SVU's gritty realism and bold storytelling have hooked audiences for years, but many will agree it is the detectives' unflinching fearlessness that keeps fans glued to their television screens. The beating heart of the show is Mariska Hargitay, who has starred as the iconic Olivia Benson since the very start and welcomed a rotating lineup of partners and squad mates to Manhattan's 16th Precinct.

Season 27's squad is a particularly tenacious bunch, so SVU fans can't wait to see what thrilling investigations await. Step inside Benson's squad room and check out the Season 27 cast of SVU, below:

Who is in the Law & Order: SVU Season 27 cast? The Season 27 cast of Law & Order: SVU includes Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Kevin Kane, and Aimé Donna Kelly. Giddish is making her triumphant return to the SVU chaos as Amanda Rollins reenters the fold in Season 27, previously leaving her SVU post in Season 24.

Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson

Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on Law & Order Season 24 Episode 3. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Mariska Hargitay returns in Season 27 as the indomitable Captain Olivia Benson, the fearless leader of the elite squad. Benson has climbed the ranks to her post as commanding officer, and with glimmering case closure rates, she's managed to become a masterclass in criminal butt-kicking. Balancing equal parts empathy with unyielding determination, Benson never fails to go above and beyond for survivors.

Outside of her SVU post, Hargitay remains equally busy. Aside from directing nine episodes of SVU over the years, in 2025, Hargitay directed My Mom Jayne, a deeply personal documentary about her late mother, Jayne Mansfield. Her work on SVU earned her a 2006 Emmy Award, in addition to seven other nominations over the years for her portrayal of Benson. Hargitay holds the honor of being the longest-running primetime live-action actress in television history.

Ice T as Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola

Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice T) appears on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 1. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Ice T comes back to the Season 27 squad room as Sergeant Odafin Tutuola, SVU's relentless ace-in-the-hole who has seen the worst of the worst but always pushes forward. Sharp, skeptical, and endlessly sarcastic, Fin is one of Benson's most loyal friends and a grounding force among the squad. Having closed dozens of cases, Fin is a bona fide Law & Order fan-favorite.

Aside from being the longest-running male actor in a primetime series thanks to SVU's mythic tenure, Ice T juggles his music career as the lead singer of the band Body Count and has made several appearances on Saturday Night Live.

Peter Scanavino as A.D.A. Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr.

A.D.A Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26, Episode 20. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

Peter Scanavino's A.D.A. Sonny Carisi carries the heavy responsibility of prosecutor for the squad, tasked with delivering justice in court but always entangled in the case as one of Benson's longest-running confidantes. As husband to Sgt. Amanda Rollins and a father to three, Carisi has become quite the family man, which has only made him work harder to make NYC a safer place for his loved ones.

Outside of SVU, Scanavino has crossed over into several other Law & Order spin-offs, crossing paths with Organized Crime's Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and 27th Precinct fan-favorite prosecutor Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy). Scanavino has also guest starred in various television hits, such as The Blacklist, The Leftovers, and Unforgettable.

Kelli Giddish as Sergeant Amanda Rollins

Sgt. Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26, Episode 17. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

Kelli Giddish returns to Season 27 as NYPD Intelligence Unit Sergeant Amanda Rollins, once a long-running detective for Benson's SVU, and now happily married to Carisi while serving as the commanding officer in a different arena. Rollins has weathered intense SVU storms, but returns in Season 27 stronger than ever, bringing her sharp instincts back to the unit.

Aside from her dynamite performance on SVU, Giddish has made several Law & Order guest appearances across the franchise. Giddish has also made many guest appearances across primetime, guest starring in series like The Burg, Chase, and The Good Wife.

Kevin Kane as Detective Terry Bruno

Detective Terry Bruno (Kevin Kane) appears on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 1. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Kevin Kane is back as Detective Terry Bruno, a detective who manages to keep up with veterans like Benson and Fin, bringing chucklesome commentary and sardonic humor to the precinct. Bruno has earned his keep since his Season 24 introduction on SVU, carrying the weight of some intense cases over the years.

Outside of his role on SVU, Kane has excelled as both a producer and actor. He's guest starred in series like Inside Amy Schumer, Life & Beth, and Chicago P.D. On the big screen, Kane appeared in The Irishman, Trainwreck, and Caper.

Aimé Donna Kelly as Captain Donna Curry

Captain Curry (Aimé Donna Kelly) looking appears on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26 Episode 22. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Aimé Donna Kelly has been promoted to series regular in Season 27 of SVU, returning as the tenacious Captain Donna Curry, a former commanding officer for the Internal Affairs Bureau. Curry's journey has shifted dramatically since pivoting from IAB to the SVU as she continues to work closely with Benson to evoke real reform within the NYPD.

Aside from SVU, Kelly has guest starred in series like The Blacklist, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Chicago Med.

