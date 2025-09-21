Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Here are some of the key cases and moments from Law & Order: SVU Season 26.

What Happened in Law & Order: SVU Season 26? A Recap of the Most Intense Moments

Season 26 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit was an adrenaline-fueled watch as Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her elite squad navigated intense investigations, jaw-dropping interrogations, and thrilling courtroom showdowns. And Season 27 is set to raise the stakes even higher as Benson's pursuit for justice never ends.

Season 26 was as gripping and topical as ever, blending headline-inspired cases with compelling precinct drama. The Manhattan SVU, led by Benson and Ice T's Sgt. Fin Tutuola, confronted complex crimes that tested their resolve and challenged the justice system. Along the way, Benson was visited on a few occasions by Kelli Giddish's Amanda Rollins, who is set to return as a series regular in Season 27.

So, which Season 26 SVU episodes should you watch on Peacock to stay caught up with Benson and the squad? Get a quick recap, below:

Benson congratulated Amanda Rollins on joining the NYPD Intelligence Unit

Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice T), Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Det. Corgan (John Clarence Stewart) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26 Episode 3. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

SVU Season 26, Episode 3 ("Divide and Conquer")

Plot synopsis: "A couple's dinner party ends with a violent home invasion and assault by masked men; Rollins suspects the crime is linked to her Intelligence investigation of an international gang of thieves."

Why to watch: In this episode, fans learned Rollins landed a new gig at the NYPD's Intelligence Division, working just down the street from Benson at the SVU. With Rollins back on the police beat, she wastes no time helping Benson with a case, giving longtime SVU fans some nostalgia for their time together in the squad room.

SVU fan favorite Sonny Carisi landed in a harrowing hostage situation

A.D.A Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) and Boyd (Silas Weir Mitchell) appear in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26 Episode 8 "Cornered". Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

SVU Season 26, Episode 8 ("Cornered")

Plot synopsis: "Carisi tries to protect two women taken hostage in a tense standoff between police and a violent thief. Benson and Rollins devise a risky plan to get everyone to safety."

Why to watch: No one likes it when an SVU fan favorite lands in hot water, and it's safe to say that "Cornered" sees ADA Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) in one of the toughest positions he's ever been in. From Carisi's intense hostage situation to Benson's high-stakes strategy for getting the victims out, this SVU episode is a certified jaw-dropper as Carisi finds himself utterly helpless.

Carisi struggled with PTSD throughout Season 26 of SVU

A.D.A Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26, Episode 20. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

SVU Season 26, Episode 9 ("First Light")

Plot synopsis: "An abhorrent web of lies and betrayal is uncovered when a woman is confronted with video of a night she can't remember. Carisi struggles to move on from his ordeal when the suspect changes his plea."

Why to watch: After the grueling events of "Cornered," fans continue to see Carisi challenged by the trauma of the event, despite his attempts to focus on his other cases. Fortunately, with Benson's help, Carisi rights his ship just in time to deliver justice for his clients.

Law & Order's DA Nicholas Baxter was eager to help Benson's squad

DA Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) on Law & Order Season 24, Episode 14. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

SVU Season 26, Episode 12 ("Calculated")

Plot synopsis: "When a high school principal busts a student for sexting, the SVU uncovers a sinister case of distribution concerning hundreds of underage students; Silva pleads for leniency for a suspect she believes is innocent."

Why to watch: Once Benson and Carisi discover that they have not one, not two, but a cabal of pedophiles under their thumb, they visit Law & Order fan favorite DA Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) to get his take on how they should legally proceed. Fans love a crossover moment, and Baxter's guidance sets Benson and Carisi on a sure path.

Carisi finally got justice after testifying in court

A.D.A Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) and Sgt. Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26, Episode 17. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

SVU Season 26 Episode 17 ("Accomplice Liability")

Plot Synopsis: "Carisi attempts to put aside his role as prosecutor to serve as a witness in a trial; Benson tries to help a rape survivor struggling with her recovery."

Why to watch: "Accomplice Liability" ties up all of the loose ends of Carisi's bodega incident as he testifies in the perp's trial. As the witness to her husband's struggle, Rollins delivers a powerful monologue about watching Carisi blame himself for the hostage situation's fallout. Fortunately, justice prevails in the end, largely thanks to Carisi's determination to set things right for his fellow victims.

Benson was on a mission for justice in SVU's crossover with Law & Order

Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Lt. Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney), and Lt. Paul Gomez (Reinaldo Faberlle) in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26, Episode 20. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

SVU Season 26, Episode 19 ("Play with Fire Part 2")

Plot synopsis: "SVU and 2-7 discover serial rapes and murders of marginalized women, leading Carisi and ADA Price to pursue multiple charges against a suspect."

Why to watch: Who doesn't love a Law & Order crossover? The action began in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 19 ("Play with Fire Part 1") after Benson learned a woman she once saved was killed after becoming a detective. Once Benson realizes that her loved one was likely killed by another cop, the case turns deeply personal as she seeks vengeance against the perpetrator.

Detective Elliot Stabler helped Benson in the SVU Season 26 finale

Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) appear in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 24 Episode 22. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

SVU Season 26, Episode 22 ("Post-Rage")

Plot synopsis: "SVU investigates a string of sexual assaults involving female psychiatrists and the squad celebrates a promotion."

Why to watch: SVU's Season 26 finale was jam-packed with twists and turns as Benson raced against time to prevent more therapists from being attacked. But after the assailant's henchmen began targeting Benson's family directly and intimidating witnesses, the SVU Captain got creative in her criminal takedown. Oh, and did we mention former SVU Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) made a brief appearance to make sure no one messed with Benson?

How to watch Season 27 of Law & Order: SVU

Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and A.D.A Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) appears on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 1 "In The Wind". Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC via Getty Images

